NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges clergy to be factual while engaging in matters of public interest

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – President William Ruto has lauded the ongoing conversation about the state of affairs in the country but cautioned against falsehoods and inaccurate information.

In a veiled response to Thursday’s statement by the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops on government failure, President Ruto urged religious leaders to be careful and not spread falsehoods and misinformation.

His remarks follow strong criticism by Catholic bishops when they described the government as one fostering a “culture of lies” and failing to honor key promises.

“As we engage in public discourse on matters that are important to the people of Kenya, we must be careful to be factual lest we become victims of the things we accuse others of doing,” he said.

KCCB has in a statement Thursday lamented that dishonesty in the broad-based government was speedily replacing integrity and transparency that Kenyans rightfully deserve.

The prelates pointed to the government’s failure to honor promises, particularly the non-payment of debts to essential service providers, including health facilities.

The clerics also highlighted the government’s failure to address youth unemployment, the need for comprehensive reforms in the education system, particularly the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), and the long-delayed constitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

According to KCCB, the government has shifted focus on misplaced priorities citing the introduction of a bill seeking to extend the term of elected leaders from five to seven years.

The bishops questioned the motives behind such a move, describing it as a self-serving agenda that does not prioritize the well-being of ordinary Kenyans.

