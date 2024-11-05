Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President Ruto said that NIRU will play a crucial role in bolstering Kenya’s security capabilities in the face of modern challenges such as terrorism and cyber threats/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto to serve as inaugural Chancellor of NIS-affiliate university

The awarding of the charter to NIRU establishes it as an independent institution dedicated to intelligence studies and security research.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – President William Ruto will serve as the inaugural Chancellor of the National Intelligence Research University (NIRU) after granting it a charter to operate independently from the National Defence University (NDU).

The awarding of the charter to NIRU establishes it as an independent institution dedicated to intelligence studies and security research.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While presiding over the event, President Ruto said that NIRU will play a crucial role in bolstering Kenya’s security capabilities in the face of modern challenges such as terrorism and cyber threats.

“Chartering the National Intelligence Research University is especially timely as Kenya faces complex security challenges,” said President Ruto.

He explained that the university will provide specialized training and conduct advanced research to equip intelligence officers with the skills needed to protect both national and regional interests.

Furthermore, President Ruto called on NIRU to expand its reach to include students from the global South, enhancing the university’s diversity and deepening understanding within the security sector.

He encouraged NIRU to align its programs with Kenya’s Vision 2030, the Fourth Medium-Term Plan, and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), initiatives that emphasize technology as the driving force behind Kenya’s continued leadership in regional and global security.

The President stressed the importance of universities in supporting the country’s digital economy, emphasizing that education and training must align with Kenya’s national, regional, and global development ambitions.

Additionally, Ruto highlighted the need for close collaboration between universities and industry to ensure graduates are equipped to meet the country’s evolving needs in fields like engineering, security, and digital innovation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Universities and industry must work together to equip future engineers to meet Kenya’s development needs,” he stated.

He urged the Commission for University Education (CUE) to rigorously oversee academic standards, ensuring that Kenyan universities meet regional and international benchmarks.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto charters Islamic University of Kenya after CUE nod

President Ruto praised IUK for its potential to foster tolerance and unity, positioning it as an institution committed to social justice.

7 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

2 suspects arrested for impersonating KCSE candidates in Kilifi and Nairobi:KNEC

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 5 – Two suspects have been arrested for impersonating candidates in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations currently underway....

9 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto awards Charter to National Intelligence and Research University

President Ruto said that NIRU will play a crucial role in bolstering Kenya’s security capabilities in the face of modern challenges such as terrorism...

17 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UK mobilises further finance to lower cost of borrowing for Kenyan SMEs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – The British High Commission Nairobi has announced USD $5.2 million fund (KSH 667 million) to support Micro, Small to...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Light to moderate rainfall expected in parts of Nairobi – Met Department

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 5 – Light to moderate rainfall is expected over parts of the Nairobi metropolitan region, the Kenya Meteorological Department has stated....

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Slain Wells Fargo manager Willis Ayieko to be buried Saturday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – Slain Wells Fargo Human Resource manager Willis Ayieko will be buried on Saturday at his Ong’iende village (Bob’s ranch)...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya, China working together to realise development projects

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 -Kenya and China are working together in the implementation of development projects in the country to realise the two countries’...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Entertain disco matanga at expense of your jobs, MP Emase Warn Chiefs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – As a measure to mitigate rampant teenage pregnancies and early marriages, Teso South MP Mary Emase has issued stern...

4 hours ago