President Ruto to Preside Over Maasai Cultural Festival in Samburu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 8- President William Ruto will preside over the second edition of the Maasai Cultural Festival in Samburu County, an event dedicated to celebrating the traditions, customs, and lifestyle of the Maasai people.

The festival, which began on November 6 at Samburu National Park, features a wide array of cultural activities, including traditional dances, music, storytelling, crafts, and cuisine, providing attendees an immersive experience of Maasai culture.

Organized by the County Governments of Narok, Kajiado, and Samburu through the Maa Economic Bloc and led by Governors Patrick Ntutu, Joseph Ole Lenku, and Jonathan Lati Lelelit, the event underscores a shared identity and unity across counties.

“The festival seeks to fulfil the aspirations of the National Policy on Culture and Heritage as informed by Article 11 of the Constitution, which recognizes culture as the foundation of the nation and as the cumulative civilization of Kenya’s people,” said Narok Governor Ntutu.

“The Maa Cultural Week is more than a celebration—it’s an opportunity to preserve our customs, from language and attire to music, dance, and oral history, ensuring they remain vibrant for generations to come.”

The festival aims to create an annual week-long platform for celebrating and showcasing Maa cultural expressions, offering spaces for public performances, creative production, and exhibitions. It also promotes awareness of the rich heritage of the Maa-speaking communities, fosters networking opportunities, and encourages partnerships among local and international stakeholders.

By emphasizing the importance of culture in development, the festival seeks to stimulate interest in increased resource allocation for cultural promotion and strengthen collaboration between national and county governments.

Cultural and creative industries are key to socio-economic development, contributing to social cohesion, foreign investment, tourism, employment, and income generation. Festivals like this one are vital platforms for Kenyan communities to celebrate, preserve, and pass down their cultural heritage with minimal commercialization, fostering pride and unity within local communities.

About The Author