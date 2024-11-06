Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto. /PCS/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto to Jet off Juba on mission to bolster peace, economic relations

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6 – President William Ruto is set to jet off to Juba today for an official visit to consolidate the South Sudanese political transition through the Tumaini Peace Consensus.

According to State House spokesman Mohamed Hussein, President Ruto and Kiir’s discussions will also address strategic regional infrastructure projects, including the LAPSSET Corridor.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Tumaini peace-building initiative, launched in May, was proposed by South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and supported by Kenya and several development partners.

Ruto, Kiir and former Kenyan Army Commander and Chief Mediator Major-Gen Lazarus Sumbeiywo are the lead initiative mediators.

They will also discuss matters related to the African Union, he added.

Ruto’s visit follows Kiir’s trip to Nairobi on August 27 for the launch of Kenya’s African Union Commission candidacy.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA pushes for senior officers to held accountable for crimes by their juniors

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 6 – High Ranking police officers will be held criminally responsible for serious offenses committed by their juniors if Members of...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Universities must uphold the high standard of academic excellence: Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – Universities must uphold the highest standards of academic excellence as they are the engine of Kenya’s human capital development,...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to launch safe spaces campaign to address gender disparity, GBV

Nairobi Kenya, Nov 5 – The government is set to launch safe space campaigns geared towards addressing the gender disparity and increasing femicide cases...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KNHCR wants Interior CS, IG sanctioned over rights violations during Gen Z protests

Progress in investigating the incidents has also hit a snag, as most of the officers controlling the protests concealed their identities.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI Chief Mohamed Amin leads Kenyan delegation at 92nd INTERPOL General Assembly in Glasgow

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin is leading the Kenyan delegation at the 92nd INTERPOL General Assembly, held...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Homa Bay County targets to register 1mn people in SHA

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 5 – Homa Bay County Commissioner Moses Lilan has set a target of registering 1 million into the new Social Health...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto to serve as inaugural Chancellor of NIS-affiliate university

The awarding of the charter to NIRU establishes it as an independent institution dedicated to intelligence studies and security research.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto charters Islamic University of Kenya after CUE nod

President Ruto praised IUK for its potential to foster tolerance and unity, positioning it as an institution committed to social justice.

21 hours ago