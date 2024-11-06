President Ruto to Jet off Juba on mission to bolster peace, economic relations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6 – President William Ruto is set to jet off to Juba today for an official visit to consolidate the South Sudanese political transition through the Tumaini Peace Consensus.

According to State House spokesman Mohamed Hussein, President Ruto and Kiir’s discussions will also address strategic regional infrastructure projects, including the LAPSSET Corridor.

The Tumaini peace-building initiative, launched in May, was proposed by South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and supported by Kenya and several development partners.

Ruto, Kiir and former Kenyan Army Commander and Chief Mediator Major-Gen Lazarus Sumbeiywo are the lead initiative mediators.

They will also discuss matters related to the African Union, he added.

Ruto’s visit follows Kiir’s trip to Nairobi on August 27 for the launch of Kenya’s African Union Commission candidacy.

