President Ruto Takes Over as East African Community Chairperson

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30 – President William Ruto has assumed the chairmanship of the East African Community (EAC), succeeding South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir, whose one-year term has concluded.

Hailing Kiir’s leadership as “exemplary” and “visionary,” Ruto commended the strides made under his predecessor’s stewardship. “Under his steady stewardship, the EAC has made remarkable progress in deepening integration and achieving milestones that define our shared aspirations,” Ruto said.

Ruto steps into the role as the eight-member economic bloc intensifies efforts toward establishing a Political Confederation. Speaking at the 24th Ordinary Summit of EAC Heads of State during a high-level event marking EAC@25 in Arusha on Friday, Ruto reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to regional leadership.

“The ambition of an EAC Political Confederation is an extraordinary journey toward deeper integration,” he stated, acknowledging challenges while emphasizing the immense benefits of unity.

Outlining his vision for the bloc, Ruto pledged to focus on improving the quality of life for East Africans. He highlighted priorities including increasing competitiveness, promoting value-added production, boosting intra-regional trade, and driving investments.

“These pillars are essential for transforming economies, creating jobs, and ensuring sustainable development across the region,” he said.

Acknowledging trade as a key driver of economic growth, Ruto urged the EAC to address internal trade barriers. “We must eliminate non-tariff barriers, enhance infrastructure connectivity, and foster regulatory harmonisation to create a seamless trading environment,” he added.

Outgoing Chairperson Kiir expressed pride in his achievements, noting that the bloc continues to grow stronger. He urged a continued focus on regional peace and security, strengthening intra-EAC trade, and accelerating digital transformation.

“The Community is growing stronger,” Kiir said, underscoring the importance of these initiatives for the region’s future.

