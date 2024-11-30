Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto assumed the Chairperson of the East African Community on November 30, 2024 for a period of one year. /x.

Top stories

President Ruto Takes Over as East African Community Chairperson

The Kenyan leader has pledged to focus on improving the quality of life for East Africans. He highlighted priorities including increasing competitiveness, promoting value-added production, boosting intra-regional trade, and driving investments.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30 – President William Ruto has assumed the chairmanship of the East African Community (EAC), succeeding South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir, whose one-year term has concluded.

Hailing Kiir’s leadership as “exemplary” and “visionary,” Ruto commended the strides made under his predecessor’s stewardship. “Under his steady stewardship, the EAC has made remarkable progress in deepening integration and achieving milestones that define our shared aspirations,” Ruto said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ruto steps into the role as the eight-member economic bloc intensifies efforts toward establishing a Political Confederation. Speaking at the 24th Ordinary Summit of EAC Heads of State during a high-level event marking EAC@25 in Arusha on Friday, Ruto reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to regional leadership.

“The ambition of an EAC Political Confederation is an extraordinary journey toward deeper integration,” he stated, acknowledging challenges while emphasizing the immense benefits of unity.

Outlining his vision for the bloc, Ruto pledged to focus on improving the quality of life for East Africans. He highlighted priorities including increasing competitiveness, promoting value-added production, boosting intra-regional trade, and driving investments.

“These pillars are essential for transforming economies, creating jobs, and ensuring sustainable development across the region,” he said.

Acknowledging trade as a key driver of economic growth, Ruto urged the EAC to address internal trade barriers. “We must eliminate non-tariff barriers, enhance infrastructure connectivity, and foster regulatory harmonisation to create a seamless trading environment,” he added.

Outgoing Chairperson Kiir expressed pride in his achievements, noting that the bloc continues to grow stronger. He urged a continued focus on regional peace and security, strengthening intra-EAC trade, and accelerating digital transformation.

“The Community is growing stronger,” Kiir said, underscoring the importance of these initiatives for the region’s future.

About The Author

LABAN WANAMBISI

Laban Wanambisi, is a journalist, who specializes telling stories in a way that makes a difference in people’s lives and the world.

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Echesa, Jakakimba Among Leaders in New State Appointments

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 30 – Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and Silas Jakakimba, a long-time aide to Raila Odinga, have been named in...

3 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto Reaffirms Kenya’s Commitment to EAC Integration and Regional Peace

Highlighting Kenya's leadership role, Ruto outlined contributions to institution-building, resource mobilization, and diplomatic mediation to ensure consensus among EAC Partner States.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto in Arusha for 24th Ordinary Summit of EAC Heads of State

According to State House Spokesman Mohamed Hussein, the summit will bring together regional leaders to address key challenges facing the bloc.

1 day ago

Kenya

Ruto Condemns Illegal Arrests, Urges Kenyans to Report Extrajudicial Actions

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 23 – President William Ruto has unequivocally condemned illegal arrests, extrajudicial actions, and threats to life, calling them serious threats to...

November 21, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya boasts substantial national stocks, President Ruto says

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 23 – President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that they don’t have to worry about their next meal stating that the...

November 21, 2024

Top stories

Adani Charged in The US Over Fraud Amid Kenya Airport Deal Controversy

In Kenya, Adani has bagged multi-billion energy and infrastructure deals, in what has sparked major controversies.

November 21, 2024

Top stories

PSC Invites Applications for Principal Secretaries Positions in Public Service

The announcement follows Tuesday's signing of performance contracts by current Principal Secretaries at State House.

November 20, 2024

Kenya

(VIDEO) Ruto: Kenya will succeed, critics will be confounded and our nation’s enemies will be put to shame!

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

November 19, 2024