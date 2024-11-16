President Ruto pledges to prioritise concerns by Catholic Clergy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 16 – President William Ruto has hits reconciliatory tone with Catholic clergy pledging to prioritize concerns raised through government led agenda.

In the event brought together Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, and former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, the President acknowledged the criticism saying his administration is working to address the concerns.

“This week has been a good week for me with the catholic church, because today am in Embu for the installation service,” he stated.

“Yesterday I was in Tangaza university graduation that is headed by the Catholic Church and the other day I got ‘greetings’ from Catholic Bishops in form of a letter. To completely close the week I will attend catholic church service tomorrow,” the President said.

The Head of State who first shared an event with Former Deputy President since he was impeached from office steered off politics and development agenda for the region promising to a mega tour in the area next year.

“The Governor has spoken on our behalf and we will have a day to talk about politics and talk about development. After Christmas and early next year and we will talk about water, roads and CBC curriculum,” President Ruto said.

