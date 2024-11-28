Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto orders E-Citizen DG Ochieng to submit list of agencies not using platform

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 28 – President William Ruto has ordered E-Citizen Director General Isaac Ochieng to submit a list of government agencies not using the platform over the past three months.

Speaking Thursday during the first anniversary of the e-Citizen Directorate, President Ruto said some agencies do not use the platform and utilize alternative payments methods.

He has given Ochieng three days to submit the list.

“I want a record in the last 3 month of the government agencies that are already in the e citizen but have decided to use alternative means with gray spaces so that we can take action to the people who are under mining transparency in the collection of public resources,” said Ruto

This came as the head of state gave thirty government agencies one week to join E-Citizen, failure to which they will face tough consequences.

Among the agencies listed include Kenya Power, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) and the Kenya Ports Authority.

Others include, Kenya Biobank Institute Limited, Kenya National Public Health Institute, Kenya Health Human Resource Authority, Kenya Water Institute, TanAthi Water Works Development Agency, Water Sector Trust Fund, Kenya Engineering Technology Registration Board, Kenya Ports Authority and Independent Police Oversight Authority.

“I was sent a list this morning of people who are still loitering and I want to put them on notice,” he stated.

Ruto highlighted the need for all services to be boarded onto the platform to ensure transparency in revenue collection.

Ruto stated that the digitization of government services has enhanced efficient government revenue mobilization efforts.

“The impact of E- Citizen on service delivery has improved lives, strengthened hope and opened new opportunities across our nation. By digitizing services, we have enhanced efficiency, saving time and money for both citizens and Government,” stated Ruto.

So far, a total of 22,515 government services have already been boarded into the platform for enhanced service delivery to the public.

