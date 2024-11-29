Connect with us

President William Ruto/FILE/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto in Arusha for 24th Ordinary Summit of EAC Heads of State

According to State House Spokesman Mohamed Hussein, the summit will bring together regional leaders to address key challenges facing the bloc.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 29 – President William Ruto is currently in Arusha for the 24th Ordinary Summit of East African Community (EAC) Heads of State coinciding with the bloc’s 25th Anniversary.

Hussein indicated that it will also discuss strategies to accelerate economic integration, strengthen the region’s resilience to climate change.

He stated that during the visit, the head of statewill also advocate for the removal of trade barriers, the boosting of cross-border commerce, and the enhancement of partnerships in energy, agriculture, and digital innovation to create jobs and improve livelihoods.

“Key initiatives, such as the South Sudanese Tumaini Initiative and the EAC-led Nairobi Process on the restoration of peace and security in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, will feature prominently in the discussions,” he said.

He indicated that President Ruto will participate in an interactive session celebrating the EAC’s 25th anniversary and its milestones in the journey towards political federation on Friday afternoon.

He added that the summit is expected to produce resolutions that will further cement East Africa’s position as a globally competitive and politically united region.

