Trade CS Salim Mvurya will serve as the Chairperson/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto names 5 CSs to EPA Council with EU

The EPA Council is tasked with overseeing and facilitating a strong partnership between Kenya and the EU to safeguard Kenya’s interests within the agreement.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 23 — President William Ruto has appointed five Cabinet Secretaries as members of the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) Council between Kenya and the European Union (EU).

In a Gazette notice dated November 22, Ruto named Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi, Trade CS Salim Mvurya, Treasury CS John Mbadi, Agriculture CS Andrew Karanja, and Environment CS Aden Duale to the council.

Mvurya will serve as the Chairperson.

“Pursuant to the establishment of the EPA Council in the Economic Partnership Agreement between Kenya, a member of the East African Community, on one part, and the European Union, on the other part, it is notified for the general information of the public that five appointed members of the EPA Council will be representing Kenya,” read the notice.

The EPA Council is tasked with overseeing and facilitating a strong partnership between Kenya and the EU to safeguard Kenya’s interests within the agreement.

In May 2024, Kenya and the European Union signed the EPA in a ceremony witnessed by the EU delegation in Kenya, led by Ambassador Henriette Geiger.

During the signing, President Ruto expressed optimism about the agreement, highlighting its potential to deliver significant benefits to Kenya.

In separate appointments, President Ruto named Swarup Ranjan Mishra as Chairperson of the Board of Directors at Kenya Biovax Institute Limited. Mishra will serve a three-year term effective November 22.

Chief Justice Martha Koome also made appointments within the Judiciary.

She named Willis Oduor Oluga as a member of the Rules Committee of the Judiciary and appointed Edwin Okemwa Saisi and Gladys Warigia Mwangi to the Auctioneers Licensing Board for a three-year term effective November 8.

The CJ revoked the appointment of Ericsson Obura to the Auctioneers Licensing Board.

