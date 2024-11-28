President Ruto gives 30 govt agencies a week to join E-Citizen

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28 – President William Ruto has given thirty government institutions one week to join E-Citizen, warning of leadership changes for non-compliance.

Speaking during the first anniversary of the e Citizen Directorate, at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, the President warned the agencies’ Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) to comply or face tough consequences.

“I was sent a list this morning of people who are still ‘mangamangaring’ and I want to put them on notice,” he stated.

Ruto highlighted the need for all services to be onboarded onto the platform to ensure transparency in revenue collection.

Among the agencies listed include Kenya Power, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) and the Kenya Ports Authority.

He stated that the digitization of government services has enhanced government revenue mobilization efforts.

“I proudly stand before you to declare and I am confident that E-Citizen has delivered on its promise,” he stated.

Others are Kenya Biobank Institute Limited, Kenya National Public Health Institute, Kenya Health Human Resource Authority, Kenya Water Institute, TanAthi Water Works Development Agency, Water Sector Trust Fund, Kenya Engineering Technology Registration Board, Kenya Ports Authority, Independent Police Oversight Authority, Private Security Regulatory Authority, Nairobi International Financial Center, Kenya Reinsurance Corporation, Financial Reporting Center, Kenya Institute of Supplies Management, Consolidated Bank of Kenya, Development Bank of Kenya, Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examination Board, Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya and Institute of Certified Secretaries.

Further the President called on the Energy and Petroleum Regulation Authority, Kenya Power Limited Company, Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy, Geothermal Development Company (GDC), Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited, National Defence University, Kenya Space Agency, and the Kenya Shipyard Limited to adhere to his directive of on boarding their services onto the e-Citizen digital platform.

“The impact of eCitizen on service delivery has improved lives, strengthened hope and opened new opportunities across our nation. By digitizing services, we have enhanced efficiency, saving time and money for both citizens and Government,” stated Ruto.

So far, a total of 22,515 government services have already been on boarded into the platform for enhanced service delivery to the public.

