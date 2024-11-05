President Ruto charters Islamic University of Kenya after CUE nod

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – President William Ruto has officially granted a charter to the Kasaju-based Islamic University of Kenya (IUK) following approval from the Commission for University Education.

The institution is located in Kisaju along the Nairobi-Namanga Highway in Kajiado.

Speaking on Tuesday, the President praised IUK for its potential to foster tolerance and unity, positioning it as an institution committed to social justice.

“The Islamic University of Kenya, in particular, will shoulder the noble burden of serving as a beacon of solidarity, cohesion, and peaceful coexistence in a world often divided by race, ethnicity, and religion,” he said.

By promoting diversity among students and faculty, Ruto stated that the university will contribute to a generation of professionals grounded in ethical values, dedicated to promoting tolerance and mutual respect.

In his remarks, President Ruto emphasized the importance of aligning educational programs with national and global development goals, calling on the university to set high standards in academic and moral responsibility.

Ruto underscored the necessity for universities to collaborate closely with industry to produce graduates who meet Kenya’s evolving developmental needs, particularly in fields like engineering, security, and digital innovation.

“Universities and industry must work together to equip future engineers to meet Kenya’s development needs,” he stated.

He urged the Commission for University Education (CUE) to rigorously oversee academic standards, ensuring that Kenyan universities meet regional and international benchmarks.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

IUK was founded in the early 2000s through ITED (International Trust for Education) and was initially established as an institution offering Islamic and Arabic language courses at the diploma level.

However, the founders later decided to expand and upgrade to a fully-fledged university offering degrees in various fields.

About The Author