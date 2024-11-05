Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President Ruto emphasized the importance of aligning educational programs with national and global development goals, calling on the university to set high standards in academic and moral responsibility/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto charters Islamic University of Kenya after CUE nod

President Ruto praised IUK for its potential to foster tolerance and unity, positioning it as an institution committed to social justice.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – President William Ruto has officially granted a charter to the Kasaju-based Islamic University of Kenya (IUK) following approval from the Commission for University Education.

The institution is located in Kisaju along the Nairobi-Namanga Highway in Kajiado.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking on Tuesday, the President praised IUK for its potential to foster tolerance and unity, positioning it as an institution committed to social justice.

“The Islamic University of Kenya, in particular, will shoulder the noble burden of serving as a beacon of solidarity, cohesion, and peaceful coexistence in a world often divided by race, ethnicity, and religion,” he said.

By promoting diversity among students and faculty, Ruto stated that the university will contribute to a generation of professionals grounded in ethical values, dedicated to promoting tolerance and mutual respect.

In his remarks, President Ruto emphasized the importance of aligning educational programs with national and global development goals, calling on the university to set high standards in academic and moral responsibility.

Ruto underscored the necessity for universities to collaborate closely with industry to produce graduates who meet Kenya’s evolving developmental needs, particularly in fields like engineering, security, and digital innovation.

“Universities and industry must work together to equip future engineers to meet Kenya’s development needs,” he stated.

He urged the Commission for University Education (CUE) to rigorously oversee academic standards, ensuring that Kenyan universities meet regional and international benchmarks.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

IUK was founded in the early 2000s through ITED (International Trust for Education) and was initially established as an institution offering Islamic and Arabic language courses at the diploma level.

However, the founders later decided to expand and upgrade to a fully-fledged university offering degrees in various fields.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

2 suspects arrested for impersonating KCSE candidates in Kilifi and Nairobi:KNEC

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 5 – Two suspects have been arrested for impersonating candidates in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations currently underway....

2 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto awards Charter to National Intelligence and Research University

President Ruto said that NIRU will play a crucial role in bolstering Kenya’s security capabilities in the face of modern challenges such as terrorism...

10 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UK mobilises further finance to lower cost of borrowing for Kenyan SMEs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – The British High Commission Nairobi has announced USD $5.2 million fund (KSH 667 million) to support Micro, Small to...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Light to moderate rainfall expected in parts of Nairobi – Met Department

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 5 – Light to moderate rainfall is expected over parts of the Nairobi metropolitan region, the Kenya Meteorological Department has stated....

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Slain Wells Fargo manager Willis Ayieko to be buried Saturday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – Slain Wells Fargo Human Resource manager Willis Ayieko will be buried on Saturday at his Ong’iende village (Bob’s ranch)...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya, China working together to realise development projects

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 -Kenya and China are working together in the implementation of development projects in the country to realise the two countries’...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Entertain disco matanga at expense of your jobs, MP Emase Warn Chiefs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – As a measure to mitigate rampant teenage pregnancies and early marriages, Teso South MP Mary Emase has issued stern...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI allowed to hold 2 suspects masquerading as PS Omollo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – The Director of Criminal Investigations has been allowed to hold two suspects who are being probed for impersonating the...

21 hours ago