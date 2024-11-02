Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto awards top tax payers during Taxpayers’ Day Awards at State House, Nairobi on November 2, 2024. /X.

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Calls on Kenyans to Report Tax Evasion and Corruption

He also praised the over eight million Kenyans who met their tax obligations by June 30, surpassing targets by 26%. He acknowledged Lillian Nyawanda and Risper Muthoni Simiyu for their success in exceeding tax collection goals.

Published


NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2– President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to report cases of tax evasion and corruption, emphasizing that these practices impede economic growth.

Speaking at the Taxpayers’ Day Awards at State House, Nairobi, Ruto highlighted the importance of public vigilance in safeguarding the nation’s development and trust.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We must all take a stand against tax evasion and corruption,” he said, adding that tax evaders should not benefit from public services while depriving the nation of crucial resources.

Ruto encouraged citizens to use the Kenya Revenue Authority’s (KRA) iWhistle platform for anonymous reporting of misconduct, which has already facilitated the recovery of Sh4.22 billion from 883 reports.

The President also praised the over eight million Kenyans who met their tax obligations by June 30, surpassing targets by 26%. He acknowledged Lillian Nyawanda and Risper Muthoni Simiyu for their success in exceeding tax collection goals.

Pointing to economic improvements, Ruto cited reduced inflation from 9.2% in 2022 to 2.7% in October 2024, a stronger shilling, and a GDP growth of 5.6% in 2023. He outlined plans to increase the tax-to-GDP ratio from 14% to 22% over the next decade, stressing the role of technology and digital solutions in achieving compliance and revenue growth.

Ruto pledged that taxpayer money would be protected, assuring, “No funds entrusted to the government will be lost under my watch.”

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI Honoured for Excellence in Tax Enforcement and Recovery

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2—The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been honoured by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) for its exceptional contributions to tax...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

East African Detectives Complete Cybercrime Training in Nairobi to Tackle Online SGBV

The training at the Nairobi's National Criminal Investigations Academy (NCIA) brought together detectives from from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Seychelles.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan Police Complete Linguistic and Cultural Training Ahead of Haiti Deployment

Haiti has faced escalating violence since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021, displacing hundreds of thousands and destabilizing the nation.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Home Sweet Home: Gachagua breaks silence following Swearing-in of Kindiki as Deputy President

Home Sweet Home! Thanking God for the gift of my family.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto orders DCI to take decisive action against femicide

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 – President William Ruto has directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to take decisive action against criminals behind femicides...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senate Committee rejects bill seeking to extend term limits of elected officials

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 1 – The Senate Committee on Justice Legal Affairs and Human Rights has rejected a Bill seeking to extend the term...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I’ve been a lonely voice in the presidency for two years — help me: Ruto to Kindiki

In a statement that appeared aimed at his former Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, Ruto remarked that his voice within the executive had nearly been drowned...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I will be faithful and loyal to you: DP Kindiki assures President Ruto

Addressing Kenyans shortly after his swearing-in, Kindiki promised to support his boss in achieving a more transformed Kenya.

1 day ago