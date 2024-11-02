President Ruto Calls on Kenyans to Report Tax Evasion and Corruption

0 SHARES Share Tweet



NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2– President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to report cases of tax evasion and corruption, emphasizing that these practices impede economic growth.

Speaking at the Taxpayers’ Day Awards at State House, Nairobi, Ruto highlighted the importance of public vigilance in safeguarding the nation’s development and trust.

“We must all take a stand against tax evasion and corruption,” he said, adding that tax evaders should not benefit from public services while depriving the nation of crucial resources.

Ruto encouraged citizens to use the Kenya Revenue Authority’s (KRA) iWhistle platform for anonymous reporting of misconduct, which has already facilitated the recovery of Sh4.22 billion from 883 reports.

The President also praised the over eight million Kenyans who met their tax obligations by June 30, surpassing targets by 26%. He acknowledged Lillian Nyawanda and Risper Muthoni Simiyu for their success in exceeding tax collection goals.

Pointing to economic improvements, Ruto cited reduced inflation from 9.2% in 2022 to 2.7% in October 2024, a stronger shilling, and a GDP growth of 5.6% in 2023. He outlined plans to increase the tax-to-GDP ratio from 14% to 22% over the next decade, stressing the role of technology and digital solutions in achieving compliance and revenue growth.

Ruto pledged that taxpayer money would be protected, assuring, “No funds entrusted to the government will be lost under my watch.”

