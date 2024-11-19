Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Whitman highlighted her role in facilitating President Ruto’s recent US state visit among key sucesses/PCS

DIPLOMACY

President Ruto bids Whitman farewell

Whitman, who served as the US Ambassador to Kenya for two years, revealed in a statement to newsrooms that she had submitted her resignation to President Joe Biden.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – President William Ruto has bid farewell to outgoing United States Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, who announced her resignation following Donald Trump’s election as President.

Whitman, who served as the US Ambassador to Kenya for two years, revealed in a statement to newsrooms that she had submitted her resignation to President Joe Biden.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Her departure came amid a backlash from a section of Kenyans, who had called for her recall to Washington, citing her handling of various issues, including perceived silence on corruption, extrajudicial killings, and abductions.

The criticism intensified after the June Gen Z movement protests, during which dozens were killed by police and many others were arrested.

In her statement, Whitman highlighted her role in facilitating President Ruto’s recent US state visit among key sucesses.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto cautions public servants against failing Kenyans

President Ruto pointed out that each Cabinet Secretary will receive a performance report card reflecting their ministry’s achievements. 

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto promises performance-driven culture in govt to honour public trust

The President noted that the performance contracts signed by his Cabinet Secretaries would serve as benchmarks to assess his government’s performance and success.

5 hours ago

Kenya

(VIDEO) Ruto: Kenya will succeed, critics will be confounded and our nation’s enemies will be put to shame!

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

6 hours ago
Ruto has been under pressure from the Gen Z who have been seeking accountability in what led him to dissolve his Cabinet on July 11, 2024 Ruto has been under pressure from the Gen Z who have been seeking accountability in what led him to dissolve his Cabinet on July 11, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto vows sanctions for failure, waste as he signs performance contracts

Ruto announced that at the end of each financial year, every Cabinet Secretary will receive a performance report card reflecting their ministry's achievements.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LIVE: Ruto signs fresh perfomance contracts with CSs, PSs

President William Ruto is presiding over the event at State House Nairobi

7 hours ago

CHURCH & POLITICS

Catholic Church to refund Ruto Sh2.6mn donation over ethical concerns

The church, in a statement on Monday evening, also said it will be refunding Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja Sh200,000 he donated when he accompanied...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) DP Kindiki affirms govt openness to input from church

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Promises Review of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Response to Concerns

EMBU, Kenya, Nov 17 – President William Ruto has announced that the government will review the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program to address concerns...

2 days ago