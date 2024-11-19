President Ruto bids Whitman farewell

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – President William Ruto has bid farewell to outgoing United States Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, who announced her resignation following Donald Trump’s election as President.

Whitman, who served as the US Ambassador to Kenya for two years, revealed in a statement to newsrooms that she had submitted her resignation to President Joe Biden.

Her departure came amid a backlash from a section of Kenyans, who had called for her recall to Washington, citing her handling of various issues, including perceived silence on corruption, extrajudicial killings, and abductions.

The criticism intensified after the June Gen Z movement protests, during which dozens were killed by police and many others were arrested.

In her statement, Whitman highlighted her role in facilitating President Ruto’s recent US state visit among key sucesses.

