President Ruto awards Charter to National Intelligence and Research University

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – President William Ruto has officially awarded a charter to the National Intelligence and Research University (NIRU), transitioning it from a constituent college of the National Defence University (NDU) to an independent institution dedicated to intelligence studies and security research.

While presiding over the event, President Ruto said that NIRU will play a crucial role in bolstering Kenya’s security capabilities in the face of modern challenges such as terrorism and cyber threats.

“Chartering the National Intelligence Research University is especially timely as Kenya faces complex security challenges,” said President Ruto.

He explained that the university will provide specialized training and conduct advanced research to equip intelligence officers with the skills needed to protect both national and regional interests.

Furthermore, President Ruto called on NIRU to expand its reach to include students from the global South, enhancing the university’s diversity and deepening understanding within the security sector.

He encouraged NIRU to align its programs with Kenya’s Vision 2030, the Fourth Medium-Term Plan, and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), initiatives that emphasize technology as the driving force behind Kenya’s continued leadership in regional and global security.

The President stressed the importance of universities in supporting the country’s digital economy, emphasizing that education and training must align with Kenya’s national, regional, and global development ambitions.

Additionally, Ruto highlighted the need for close collaboration between universities and industry to ensure graduates are equipped to meet the country’s evolving needs in fields like engineering, security, and digital innovation.

“Universities and industry must work together to prepare future engineers to meet Kenya’s development needs,” he stated.

He urged the Commission for University Education (CUE) to rigorously oversee academic standards, ensuring that Kenyan universities meet regional and international benchmarks.

