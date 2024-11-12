Connect with us

Sammy Chepkwony

Kenya

President Ruto appoints Sammy Chepkwony as SRC Chair

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 12 – The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) is set for new leadership with the appointment of Sammy Chepkwony, a human resources expert with over 30 years of experience, as its Chairperson.

President William Ruto nominated Chepkwony who has held senior roles across major organizations such as Kenya Airways, PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC), and Aga Khan University.

Currently, the CEO of People Centric Management Limited, Chepkwony’s academic qualifications include an MBA and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Nairobi, as well as professional certifications as a Certified Human Resource Professional (CHRP).

The SRC, tasked with setting salaries for public officers to ensure fiscal sustainability, will also benefit from six newly appointed members.

These include Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Martin Kizito Ong’oyi, Mohamed Aden Abdi representing county governments, and other representatives from TSC, APSEA, FKE, and COTU.

The new SRC leadership faces the challenge of balancing fair compensation for public servants with Kenya’s economic reality, a delicate task amid rising inflation and public demands for transparency in wage policy.

The appointment will require approval by Parliament before Chepkwony can officially assume office.

If approved, he will succeed Lyn Mengich who is currently serving as the outgoing Chairperson of the Commission.

Mengich assumed office in August 2018, meaning her six-year non-renewable term is set to conclude.

