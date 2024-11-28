Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto appeals to African nations to undertake joint initiatives tin special economic zones

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28 – President William Ruto has appealed to African nations to explore opportunities for joint initiatives that advance the continent’s special economic zones.

The President said these zones will play a key role as catalysts for Africa’s economic renaissance, helping the continent achieve its full potential and foster the drive for collective transformation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“By integrating special economic zones into a continental transformation strategy, we shall enhance resilience and competitiveness to achieve inclusive prosperity,” he said.

He noted that such strategies require a well-designed ecosystem that aligns critical regulatory, institutional and infrastructural elements essential for driving industrial development, export competitiveness and trading capacity.

“That is why special economic zones are indispensable engines of growth,” he added.

President Ruto made the remarks during the official opening of the 9th African Economic Zones Organisation’s annual meeting at the KICC, Nairobi.

The President said Kenya is committed to advancing collaborative frameworks with all African nations, pointing out that partnerships and in Africa’s special economic zones align with the shared vision of harnessing the potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area, providing access to a 1.4 billion market.

He pointed out that these zones are driving investment, job creation and technological growth, bolstering a competitive and inclusive economy.

“The African Continental Free Trade Area represents a historic opportunity to create a tariff-free Africa, boost intra-African trade and investment, drive industrialisation and generate meaningful employment for our youth,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The President noted that by reducing reliance on external support, Africa can build a self-reliant pan-African economic area rooted in integration, innovation and enhanced intra-African collaboration.

He emphasised that the continent must seek ways of utilising its abundant natural resources and human capital to drive inclusive economic growth.

“It is imperative that we transition swiftly from dependence on raw material production to competitive export production and value addition through industrialisation,” he said.

The President said the enactment of special economic zones laws in 2015 laid the groundwork for significant progress in sectors such as manufacturing, technology and agriculture.

“Our zones are attracting investments, creating jobs and facilitating the transfer of skills and technology, all of which are critical to building a competitive and inclusive economy,” he said.

President Ruto said the government has introduced reforms to enhance the operational environment for special economic zones.

“Under the Finance Act 2023, key aspects of were reformed, making them more viable for integrated investment parks,” he said.

He explained that this approach fosters synergy, boosts efficiency and creates thriving ecosystems critical for Africa’s industrial take-off.

The President said the government is also undertaking a comprehensive amendment to the Special Economic Zones Act 2015 to align it with regional and continental frameworks, including the Africa Free Continental Free Trade Area.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“These changes will make Kenya’s special economic zones more attractive, competitive and globally integrated, thereby unlocking vast economic opportunities,” he said.

President Ruto further noted that the East African Community has adopted a unified special economic zone policy to harmonise the treatment of goods produced within Africa’s economic zones.

“Accordingly, the recently approved EAC Special Economic Zones Regulation 2024 will ensure the free movement of goods across member States, bolstering regional integration and positioning economic zones as catalysts for industrialisation and growth,” he said.

Present were Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretaries and African Economic Zones Organisation President Mehdi Tazi Riffi.

About The Author

PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATION SERVICE

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Goons disrupt Limuru funeral after dismantling Gachagua’s tent

The incident occurred as Former Member of Parliament Peter Mwathi who was speaking took a moment to switch his microphone over technical issues.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto orders E-Citizen DG Ochieng to submit list of agencies not using platform

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 28 – President William Ruto has ordered E-Citizen Director General Isaac Ochieng to submit a list of government agencies not using...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto gives 30 govt agencies a week to join E-Citizen

Ruto highlighted the need for all services to be onboarded onto the platform to ensure transparency in revenue collection.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

County Additional Fund Stalemate: National Assembly, Senate Clash Over Funding

Legislators are threatening to halt negotiations with senators on a crucial bill to allow the release of funds to counties.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto pitches comprehensive animal vaccination in talks with pastrolist caucus

Ruto noted the new program marks the beginning of increased government investment in the livestock sub-sector, aiming to unlock its full potential and enhance...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt releases Sh2bn for fertilizer subsidy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28 – The government has released Sh2 billion for the fertilizer subsidy program. The development followed complaints by farmers over high...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Special Economic Zones in Kenya create 7,000 Jobs, contribute Sh91bn to GDP

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28 – Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Kenya have significantly contributed to the country’s economic growth, creating over 7,000 direct jobs,...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Bomb threats made against Trump cabinet nominees

Several of Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees and picks for his White House team have been targeted by bomb threats. The FBI said it was...

9 hours ago