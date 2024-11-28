President Ruto appeals to African nations to undertake join initiatives tin special economic zones

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28 – President William Ruto has appealed to African nations to explore opportunities for joint initiatives that advance the continent’s special economic zones.

The President said these zones will play a key role as catalysts for Africa’s economic renaissance, helping the continent achieve its full potential and foster the drive for collective transformation.

“By integrating special economic zones into a continental transformation strategy, we shall enhance resilience and competitiveness to achieve inclusive prosperity,” he said.

He noted that such strategies require a well-designed ecosystem that aligns critical regulatory, institutional and infrastructural elements essential for driving industrial development, export competitiveness and trading capacity.

“That is why special economic zones are indispensable engines of growth,” he added.

President Ruto made the remarks during the official opening of the 9th African Economic Zones Organisation’s annual meeting at the KICC, Nairobi.

The President said Kenya is committed to advancing collaborative frameworks with all African nations, pointing out that partnerships and in Africa’s special economic zones align with the shared vision of harnessing the potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area, providing access to a 1.4 billion market.

He pointed out that these zones are driving investment, job creation and technological growth, bolstering a competitive and inclusive economy.

“The African Continental Free Trade Area represents a historic opportunity to create a tariff-free Africa, boost intra-African trade and investment, drive industrialisation and generate meaningful employment for our youth,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The President noted that by reducing reliance on external support, Africa can build a self-reliant pan-African economic area rooted in integration, innovation and enhanced intra-African collaboration.

He emphasised that the continent must seek ways of utilising its abundant natural resources and human capital to drive inclusive economic growth.

“It is imperative that we transition swiftly from dependence on raw material production to competitive export production and value addition through industrialisation,” he said.

The President said the enactment of special economic zones laws in 2015 laid the groundwork for significant progress in sectors such as manufacturing, technology and agriculture.

“Our zones are attracting investments, creating jobs and facilitating the transfer of skills and technology, all of which are critical to building a competitive and inclusive economy,” he said.

President Ruto said the government has introduced reforms to enhance the operational environment for special economic zones.

“Under the Finance Act 2023, key aspects of were reformed, making them more viable for integrated investment parks,” he said.

He explained that this approach fosters synergy, boosts efficiency and creates thriving ecosystems critical for Africa’s industrial take-off.

The President said the government is also undertaking a comprehensive amendment to the Special Economic Zones Act 2015 to align it with regional and continental frameworks, including the Africa Free Continental Free Trade Area.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“These changes will make Kenya’s special economic zones more attractive, competitive and globally integrated, thereby unlocking vast economic opportunities,” he said.

President Ruto further noted that the East African Community has adopted a unified special economic zone policy to harmonise the treatment of goods produced within Africa’s economic zones.

“Accordingly, the recently approved EAC Special Economic Zones Regulation 2024 will ensure the free movement of goods across member States, bolstering regional integration and positioning economic zones as catalysts for industrialisation and growth,” he said.

Present were Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretaries and African Economic Zones Organisation President Mehdi Tazi Riffi.

About The Author