Policeman shoots dead a reveler at a bar in Embu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – A policeman has shot dead an man following a quarrel at a bar in Runyenjes, Embu.

According to a police report, the incident occured when the officer and his colleague went to the popular joint at Ugweri Market and ordered the customers to leave.

Witnesses stated that when some of he revelers opposed him, he opened fire shooting a customer in the head while injuring another in the neck.

The second victim was rushed to hospital where he is admitted.

Following the incident, a probe has been launched and the two officers disarmed and detained.

Locals have demanded justice especially since cases of misconduct by police have been on the rise.

About The Author