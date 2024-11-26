Connect with us

Police recover herds of goats, sheep stolen from Samburu ranch

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – Police have recovered 24 herds of goats and sheep that were stolen from a ranch in Old Bendera Hills, Samburu County.

According to a police report, the herds initially reported missing over the weekend, were part of a larger theft involving 31 heards taken by armed bandits.

The report indicated that a joint security team comprising local police officers was mobilized to track down the stolen livestock.

The operation culminated in a confrontation with the bandits, who engaged in a fierce exchange of gunfire with the officers and ultimately abandoning the stolen livestock in their haste to escape.

“During the operation, the officers were able to recover 24 of the 31 stolen shoats, which were swiftly escorted to the nearest police station for safekeeping,” the report stated.

The recovered livestock was then formally returned to their rightful owner, restoring a sense of justice and security to the affected rancher.

Local authorities have praised the timely response of the security teams, noting that this recovery marks a significant victory in the ongoing efforts to combat livestock theft, a persistent issue in parts of Samburu County and neighboring regions.

Efforts to recover the remaining seven herds are still underway, with a renewed focus on tracking down the fleeing bandits and ensuring that they are brought to justice.

The police have assured the public that further updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

The incident highlights the persistent challenges of livestock theft in Northern Kenya, where such crimes often involve armed bandits targeting both private ranches and pastoralist communities.

However, with increased cooperation between local law enforcement and community members, there is hope that such crimes will be curtailed in the future.

