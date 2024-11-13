Police probing murder of 19-year-old woman in Kiambaa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – Police are investigating the murder of a 19 – year-old woman whose mutilated body was discovered in a banana farm in Kiambaa hours after she went for a stroll.

According to police, the motive of the murder has not been established.

Her friends stated that Sharon Atieno also known as Nicole left her residence in Thindigwa, Karuri, at 10 p.m. on Thursday to make a phone call.

She was also taking a walk, leaving her roommate behind.

Hours later, her friends said they tried to reach her in vain.

It was not until the following day that the body was discovered in a banana plantation in Gachorwe village, Kiambaa.

Kiambaa sub-county police commander Pius Mwathi said they are yet to make an arrest.

“Detectives are on the ground pursuing leads into the murder and we hope to make arrests soon. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, November 13, 2024, to determine the cause of death.”

