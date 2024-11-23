Connect with us

County News

Police probe murder attempt on a woman found with severed hands

The incident occurred in Kiamunyi, Nakuru County, following a domestic dispute between the victim identified as Florence Wanjiku and her boyfriend, Elias Njeru.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 23 — Police are investigating an attempted murder case in which a woman was found with multiple stab wounds and severed hands.

According to a police report, the incident occurred in Kiamunyi, Nakuru County, following a domestic dispute between the victim identified as Florence Wanjiku and her boyfriend, Elias Njeru, who is also her business associate at Indigenous Land Properties Limited.

“Efforts are underway to apprehend the suspect. Meanwhile, we urge the individual in question to surrender at the nearest police station or to any police officer,” the report circulated on Saturday stated.

“We also appeal to the public for any information that may assist in the suspect’s arrest and encourage anyone with relevant details to report them to the nearest police station,” the report added.

Police confirmed that Wanjiku is currently hospitalized in serious condition.

The incident comes amid a surge in gender-based violence against women, fueling concerns over the growing number of femicide cases in the country.

Commenting on the state of affairs on Friday, President William Ruto tasked the National Defense University of Kenya (NDU-K) with spearheading an initiative to address the nation’s moral challenges and improve crisis response mechanisms.

Ruto emphasized the need to confront the rising moral decay in Kenyan society, particularly the disturbing increase in femicide and the breakdown of family structures.

He noted that this erosion of values is contributing to situations where family members, instead of offering support, are becoming threats to one another.

In his State of the Nation Address to Parliament on Thursday, the President urged society to focus on the upbringing of the boy child, fostering responsibility and moral uprightness as a means to combat femicide and gender-based violence.

