Police officer arrested escorting 9 Ethiopians illegally in the country

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – A police officer has been arrested escorting nine Ethiopian in Samburu after failing to provide proper documentation allowing them to be legally in the country.

According to a police report, the Ethiopians include a 15-year-old girl and the police officer was escorting them through Suguta Marmar area, when officers on night patrol intercepted them.

“Police were on routine night mobile patrol when they got a tip off that some motor vehicle had been spotted ferrying aliens from the Logorate area and that it was being driven towards the notorious Kwa Lenges Panya route,” the report stated.

“The driver of Nissan hard body vehicle with police colors drove straight towards the main road after noticing the police officers prompting the officers to fire shots to immobilize the vehicle by deflating the wheels where one shot got the right rear wheel stopping the vehicle.”

The police however caught up with the car and upon conducting a search they found several coca cola plastic bottles containing water in the vehicle which had no rear and front registration number plates.

They also found the driver of the vehicle leaning on his vehicle while holding the pang on his hand, two mobile phones, assorted bunch of keys and stuff believed to be Kuber.

“At the main road junction, the officers caught up with him and asked him to stop but he defied in an attempt to escape. The officers gave him a chase and caught him where his vehicle had stopped,” the report added.

The driver was eventually disarmed and arrested by the police officers and the deflated car wheel replaced and he and the vehicle were escorted to the police station.

Officers who rushed back into the scene also found the Ethiopian nationals lying on the ground inside the thicket at Logorate hill and arrested them escorting the aliens to the Police station.

The case is now pending before the court.

