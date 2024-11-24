Police nab suspected criminal gang member in Mombasa operation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 — Security agents from Mombasa’s Inuka Police Station on Saturday apprehended a suspected member of a criminal gang during a routine patrol in the Shonda area.

Police said that the officers encountered four gang members armed with machetes during the patrol.

A chase ensued, resulting in the arrest of one suspect identified as Ibrahim Juma Maulidi, alias Ibra.

He was found in possession of a machete during the arrest.

Further investigations led to the recovery of a second machete and a jacket resembling a military uniform.

The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned in court on November 25, 2024.

He faces charges of preparation to commit a felony and being in possession of government property.

