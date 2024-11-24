Connect with us

County News

Police nab suspected criminal gang member in Mombasa operation

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 — Security agents from Mombasa’s Inuka Police Station on Saturday apprehended a suspected member of a criminal gang during a routine patrol in the Shonda area.

A chase ensued, resulting in the arrest of one suspect identified as Ibrahim Juma Maulidi, alias Ibra.

He was found in possession of a machete during the arrest.

Further investigations led to the recovery of a second machete and a jacket resembling a military uniform.

The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned in court on November 25, 2024.

He faces charges of preparation to commit a felony and being in possession of government property.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs.

