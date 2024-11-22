Police in Nakuru seek preacher who stabbed his wife as church disowns him

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAKURU, Kenya, Nov 22 — Police in Nakuru are searching for Pastor Elias Njau of Jesus Crusaders Ministry Church, accused of stabbing his lover, Florence Wanjiku, at their Kiamunyi home in Rongai Sub-County on Thursday night.

Njau reportedly fled after the attack, leaving Wanjiku critically injured.

Neighbors intervened to rescue her two children, aged two and ten, whom he allegedly tried to harm.

Wanjiku, who co-invests with Njau in real estate, is hospitalized under tight security as her family fears further attacks.

Police have recorded her statement as investigations continue.

The attack occurred hours after President William Ruto condemned rising cases of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide.

Nakuru County Chief Officer for Gender, Gladys Kamuren, urged calm and patience as police pursue the suspect.

She called for peaceful conflict resolution, emphasizing, “Now we have a woman fighting for her life and a fugitive on the run.”

Senior officials from JCM distanced the church from the incident, affirming their commitment to family values.

They stated that individual congregants’ actions do not reflect the church’s mission, urging justice to take its course.

The incident has sparked outrage online, trending on Facebook and X, as users demand justice for Wanjiku.

