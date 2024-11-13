Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Police arrest suspect who killed employer in Kasarani

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 13- Police have arrested a suspect believed to have killed his employer on Sunday, at Njathaini area in Kasarani.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said the suspect , Victor Ambeyi, was smoked out of his hideout at Valley area of Kinoo in Kiambu County where he was being was being harbored by his cousin, Collins Seda Wanjau.

“After interrogating the suspects, detectives furthered the investigation to Githurai 44, where they recovered the mobile phone of the deceased at a phone repair shop belonging to 22-year-old Benjamin Kimani Mwaura,” said DCI.

Police have also arrested the buyer of the deceased’s phone.

The three suspects have been booked at Kasarani Police Station ahead of their arraignment on Wednesday as detectives seek to unearth the motive behind the heinous murder.

This comes after the deceased’s body was discovered sprawled at her homestead, and the suspect, who was a casual laborer at the home was discovered missing.

