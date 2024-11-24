Police arrest human trafficker after intercepting bus from Kampala

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 — Police in Kikuyu have arrested a suspected human trafficker and others after intercepting a bus traveling from Kampala, Uganda, to Nairobi.

Acting on a tip-off, officers stopped the 60-seater bus at Gitaru along the Naivasha-Nairobi Highway around 8:00 am on Saturday.

During a routine search, officers identified irregularities among some passengers.

“Police officers conducted a search and found that a 19-year-old Somali woman and her 16-year-old sister possessed birth certificates suspected to be fake,” stated a police report.

Further inquiries revealed that a 43-year-old woman, Teresa Nasambu Salim, was traveling with a 16-year-old Ugandan primary school student.

She could not provide a credible explanation for the minor’s destination or her relationship with the child.

The Somali nationals, Teresa, the minor, and the bus conductor were taken to Kikuyu Police Station for questioning.

Authorities are verifying the documents’ authenticity and investigating potential violations.

The bus driver was instructed to continue the journey but return the vehicle to Kikuyu Police Station for further inspection.

