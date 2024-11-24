Connect with us

The operation began after authorities received reports of two men attempting to sell police-issued items in Oyugis Town

County News

Police arrest 2 Homa Bay men over sale of stollen police jacket

The suspects, identified as Jeff Omondi (18) and Nashon Odwar (19), were found in possession of police paraphernalia and ammunition.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 — Security agents in Homa Bay have recovered police uniforms and ammunition following a crackdown that led to the arrest of multiple suspects and the seizure of weapons.

The operation began after authorities received reports of two men attempting to sell police-issued items in Oyugis Town.

The suspects, identified as Jeff Omondi (18) and Nashon Odwar (19), were found in possession of police paraphernalia and ammunition.

Omondi reportedly had two live bullets, a jungle police hat, and a jungle police trouser, while Odwar was found with two live bullets and an Administration Police (AP) jungle jacket.

“During interrogation, Nashon Odwar escaped, but his counterpart revealed that the items in question had been given to them by one Samuel Otieno, aged 18, who was at large,” a police report stated.

A security team, led by the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) from Kosele Police Station, raided Otieno’s grandfather’s home, where additional items were recovered.

The cache included two serviceable G3 magazines, 41 live rounds of ammunition, three blank rounds of the same caliber, military raincoats, jungle boots, lanyards, and a Maasai sword.

Sh500 sale

During the search, Otieno’s grandfather, Jacob Okuku, claimed the items belonged to his son, an Administration Police officer based in Bomet.

He further alleged that Otieno, his grandson, had been mishandling the items.

Both Okuku and his daughter-in-law, Grace Aroko, the wife of the alleged officer, were arrested.

Police later tracked down the escaped suspect, Nashon Odwar, who was still in possession of the ammunition he had fled with.

Odwar confessed to selling the stolen AP jacket to a tuk-tuk driver in Oyugis Town for Sh500.

All suspects, including Odwar and the family members, were taken to Kosele Police Station for further questioning.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Rachuonyo South is leading the investigation, with efforts underway to locate Otieno and the tuk-tuk driver.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

