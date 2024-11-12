Connect with us

November 12, 2024 | Deputy President Kithure Kindiki chairs his first Cabinet Committee meeting/ODP

NATIONAL NEWS

PICTURES: Deputy President Kithure Kindiki chairs first Cabinet Meeting

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has chaired his first Cabinet Committee meeting on Governance, Social Sector, and Public Administration at the official residence in Karen.

Tuesday’s meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretaries John Mbadi (National Treasury and Economic Planning), Julius Migos Ogamba (Education), Eric Muriithi Mugaa (Water, Irrigation and Sanitation) and Beatrice Askul Moe (East African Community, ASALs and Regional Development).

Kipchumba Murkomen (Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports), Rebecca Miano (Tourism and Wildlife), Soipan Tuya (Defence), Dr. Alfred Mutua (Labour and Social Protection), Dr. Debra Barasa (Health), Dorcas Oduor (Attorney General), and Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau also attended the meeting.

Kindiki was sworn in as Deputy President on November 1, following the removal of Rigathi Gachagua.

Gachagua was impeached by both houses of Parliament on multiple allegations, including abuse of office.

