NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 1- Prof. Kithure Kindiki took oath Friday as the country’s third Deputy President, succeeding Rigathi Gachagua, who was impeached on October 17.

Hundreds of Kenyans gathered at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) for the swearing-in ceremony attended by President William Ruto and other dignitaries including diplomats.

