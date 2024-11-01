PICTURE STORY: Hundreds gather at KICC for inauguration of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 1- Kithure Kindiki has taken the oath of office, with hundreds of Kenyans gathered at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) for his swearing-in as Deputy President.

He succeeds Rigathi Gachagua, who was impeached.

The ceremony follows a High Court ruling on Thursday, October 31, which lifted conservatory orders that had previously prevented Kindiki from assuming office.

Justices Eric Ogola, Anthony Mrima, and Dr. Freda Mugambi noted that the ongoing vacancy in the Office of the Deputy President would violate sections of the Constitution and undermine public interest.

