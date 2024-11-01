Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Prof. Kithure Kindiki toon oath office as Deputy President on November 1, 2024 at KICC, Nairobi.

Top stories

PICTURE STORY: Hundreds gather at KICC for inauguration of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki

He succeeds Rigathi Gachagua, who was impeached.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 1- Kithure Kindiki has taken the oath of office, with hundreds of Kenyans gathered at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) for his swearing-in as Deputy President.

He succeeds Rigathi Gachagua, who was impeached.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The ceremony follows a High Court ruling on Thursday, October 31, which lifted conservatory orders that had previously prevented Kindiki from assuming office.

Justices Eric Ogola, Anthony Mrima, and Dr. Freda Mugambi noted that the ongoing vacancy in the Office of the Deputy President would violate sections of the Constitution and undermine public interest.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Kindiki sworn in as Deputy President, replacing Gachagua who was impeached

Gachagua's impeachment marked a historic first under the 2010 Constitution, as he became the only Deputy President to be removed from office through this...

1 hour ago

Kenya

LIVE: Swearing-in of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki in Nairobi.

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

1 hour ago

Top stories

All set for Kindiki swearing in as new Deputy President

Kindiki’s swearing-in was delayed for more than a week due to court cases challenging his nomination process as well as Gachagua’s impeachment, but a...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Kenya Declares Friday Public Holiday for Swearing in of new Deputy President

Professor Kithure Kindiki, the current Interior Cabinet Secretary, will take oath as Deputy President following nomination by President William Ruto last week.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Blow to Gachagua as court clears Kindiki’s swearing in as new Deputy President

Rigathi Gachagua was impeached as Deputy President on October 17, 2024.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) Our people are feeling helpless because of over taxation, failing health systems: Gachagua

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

5 days ago

Top stories

Gachagua Seeks Disqualification of Judges in Impeachment Case

In the face of these allegations, lawyers representing the Attorney General, National Assembly, and Senate defended the judges' right to engage with the public.

October 24, 2024

Top stories

3-Judge Bench to Rule on Recusal application Wednesday After Gachagua’s protest

The impeached DP's lawyers have argued that the bench ought to have been empanelled by Chief Justice Martha Koome and not her Deputy Philomena...

October 22, 2024