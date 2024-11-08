PHOTOS: President Ruto joins Maa bloc for Maasai Cultural Festival in Samburu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 8 – The Maa Cultural Festival, which began on November 6 at Samburu National Park, features a range of cultural activities, including traditional dances, music, storytelling, crafts, and food, offering an immersive experience into Maasai life.

The festival is organized by the County Governments of Narok, Kajiado, and Samburu through the Maa Economic Bloc, under the leadership of Patrick Keturet Ole Ntutu, Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, and Governor Jonathan Lati Lelelit.

It aims to reaffirm a shared identity and foster unity across the Maa counties.

About The Author