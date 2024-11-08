Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The festival aims to reaffirm a shared identity and foster unity across the Maa counties.

NATIONAL NEWS

PHOTOS: President Ruto joins Maa bloc for Maasai Cultural Festival in Samburu

The festival is organized by the County Governments of Narok, Kajiado, and Samburu through the Maa Economic Bloc, under the leadership of Patrick Keturet Ole Ntutu, Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, and Governor Jonathan Lati Lelelit.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 8 – The Maa Cultural Festival, which began on November 6 at Samburu National Park, features a range of cultural activities, including traditional dances, music, storytelling, crafts, and food, offering an immersive experience into Maasai life.

The festival is organized by the County Governments of Narok, Kajiado, and Samburu through the Maa Economic Bloc, under the leadership of Patrick Keturet Ole Ntutu, Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, and Governor Jonathan Lati Lelelit.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It aims to reaffirm a shared identity and foster unity across the Maa counties.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kindiki confident next Interior CS will tackle rising abductions, femicide cases

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 7 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has expressed confidence that his successor as Cabinet Secretary for the Interior will address emerging...

22 hours ago

KENYA US RELATIONS

I Serve at the President’s Request, Meg Whitman Says Amid Mounting Pressure from Kenyans

Critics have questioned her silence on issues such as perceived corruption, extrajudicial killings, and abductions, particularly after the June GenZ movement protests, during which...

23 hours ago

Africa

(VIDEO) Ruto and Raila hold meeting with African Heads of Mission accredited to Addis Ababa

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Parties in S. Sudan’s peace process to resume talks in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 7 – Parties involved in South Sudan’s peace process have agreed to resume mediation in Nairobi to address outstanding issues. The...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Free University in varsities a mirage over financial burden, education agencies say

University Fund Chief Executive Officer George Monari dismissed assertions on free education for varsity students saying its not economically viable at the moment.

2 days ago
Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives. Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives.

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua hints at political comeback, cites Trump’s resilience

Gachagua, who was hastily impeached after a fallout with President William Ruto, hinted at a potential political comeback, signaling that his career may be...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto to serve as inaugural Chancellor of NIS-affiliate university

The awarding of the charter to NIRU establishes it as an independent institution dedicated to intelligence studies and security research.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto charters Islamic University of Kenya after CUE nod

President Ruto praised IUK for its potential to foster tolerance and unity, positioning it as an institution committed to social justice.

3 days ago