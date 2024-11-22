Phase 1 of National Jobs Recruitment Program Concludes in Lower Eastern Counties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KITUI, Kenya, Nov 22 – The first phase of the national jobs recruitment program has successfully concluded in the lower eastern counties of Machakos, Makueni, and Kitui, with Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua urging the youth to take advantage of the opportunity to transform their lives.

Speaking during the final leg of the exercise at Mulango Technical Vocational College in Kitui, Mutua emphasized the government’s commitment to empowering youth through job placements abroad.

The program, which began on Wednesday in Machakos, aims to secure employment opportunities for at least 20,000 Kenyans in various countries.

“This ambitious initiative is not just about sending people abroad; it’s about giving our youth a chance to thrive and improve their livelihoods. I encourage all young people in the region to actively participate and ensure they are well-prepared with the necessary documents,” said Dr. Mutua.

Hundreds of job seekers attended the recruitment drive, with many receiving provisional job offer letters.

Mutua advised them to obtain essential documents, including certificates of good conduct and passports, assuring the government’s full support in facilitating the process.

Several beneficiaries expressed their gratitude for the initiative. “This program is a game-changer for us. It gives us hope and an opportunity to build better futures for ourselves and our families,” said one of the successful candidates.

Dr. Mutua was accompanied by Kitui County Commissioner Kipchumba Ruto and other county officials. The exercise witnessed high turnout and overwhelming enthusiasm, signaling a strong demand for such programs.

With Phase 1 concluded, the program now moves to other regions.

