Pharmacy Board recalls Efinox nasal drops over labeling mix-up

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 23 — The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has recalled Efinox medicine with batch numbers 82979 and 82978 due to a labeling mix-up.
In a statement on Friday, the Board explained that the mix-up in the labeling and packaging process of the two batches resulted in a discrepancy in the strength of both drugs, making them unsafe for use.
“The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has mandated the recall of Efinox 1% w/v Batch No. 82979 and Efinox 0.5% w/v Batch No. 82978, manufactured by Laboratory and Allied Ltd, Kenya,” read the statement.
The Board has urged pharmacies, health facilities, and the public to stop further distribution, sale, issuance, or use of the affected product batches.
The Board has also advised that the drug, used as nasal drops, be returned to the nearest facility or respective suppliers.
The public has been urged to report any counterfeit drugs or harmful side effects resulting from the use of these products.