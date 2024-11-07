Parties in S. Sudan’s peace process to resume talks in Nairobi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 7 – Parties involved in South Sudan’s peace process have agreed to resume mediation in Nairobi to address outstanding issues.

The agreement was reached during a high-level bilateral meeting on the Tumaini Initiative peace process in Juba, South Sudan, between President William Ruto and President Salva Kiir Mayardit. First Vice-President Riek Machar was also present.

The two leaders appreciated that the parties had reached an agreement on nine protocols.

To finalise the mediation process, the two leaders directed the mediation team to reconvene and resolve outstanding issues within two weeks.

President Ruto said it was encouraging to see that the gaps between the government and opposition could be bridged, paving the way for a new era of sustainable peace and prosperity.

They also agreed to involve the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in the process to engage the entire region and secure support from the international community for political goodwill, both regionally and globally.

On bilateral relations, they noted that Kenya and South Sudan share strong historical ties, built on fraternal bonds, and are committed to bolstering bilateral relations.

They agreed to convene the second session of the Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC), hosted by South Sudan, to review progress on agreed areas of cooperation.

On infrastructure development, particularly the construction of the 11km Nadapal to Nakodok road, the two Heads of State noted that it is a vital cross-border infrastructure crucial for enhancing trade and movement between the two countries.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The road will not only benefit the economies of both nations but also strengthen ties between them.

Kenya had secured a World Bank financing facility, set to expire on 8th November 2024.

They directed the Ministers responsible for Roads to undertake discussions immediately with the World Bank regional office in Nairobi and agree on the way forward.

About The Author