Moi Univesirty main campus in Eldoret/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 12 UASU officials at Moi University suspended over strike

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Nov 14 – More than 12 University Academic Staff Union (UASU) officials at Moi University in Eldoret City have been suspended in connection with the ongoing strike at the institution.

The officials were also locked out of the university gates and blocked from accessing the facility following the strike that has paralysed operations for the past two months.

Confirming the new development, UASU branch secretary, Ojuki Nyabuta said the officials received the suspension letters signed by Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration, Professor Kirimi Kiriamiti.

“The officials had to hold their meeting outside the university gate after we were blocked from entering the campus by the management,” he said.

Ojuki said the university dons would be relentless in demanding for their rights adding that they would not resume work until their dues were paid in full.

He said another more than 1,000 lecturers who had been participating in the strike had also received show cause letters from the university management.

The suspended staff members are required to surrender all university belongings in their possession while those with show cause letters will defend themselves before the management.

“Union officials started receiving the suspension letters last week in a move meant to intimidate us and scuttle our mission but we will remain strong and unmoved,” said Ojuki.

The university reopened last week and students have reported back but all learning remains paralysed because there is no teaching going on.

However, a section of workers have resumed work after they were threatening with disciplinary action if they continued to abscond duty.

