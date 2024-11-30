Connect with us

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Dr. Zhou Pingjian with the Secretary General of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party at its headquarters on November 30, 2024. /x.

Outgoing Chinese Envoy Urges Patience with President Ruto’s Economic Agenda

Zhou’s remarks draw parallels between Kenya’s bottom-up vision and China’s economic journey, offering a hopeful lens on Ruto’s transformative agenda.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30 – Outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian has called on Kenyans to exercise patience with the implementation of President William Ruto’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformative Agenda (BETA).

Speaking on Saturday at a farewell cocktail hosted in his honor by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party, Zhou expressed confidence in the agenda’s potential to transform Kenya’s economic fortunes. “UDA is practicing what the CPC has been doing over the years, and it has worked. This Kazi ni Kazi, the hustler narrative, and the bottom-up agenda will work,” Zhou said.

The envoy praised the similarities between UDA’s approach and the long-standing policies of China’s Communist Party (CPC), describing Ruto’s economic model as being on the right track.

President Ruto, who assumed office in September 2022, has promoted BETA as a strategy to reduce the cost of living, eradicate hunger, create jobs, expand the tax base, and promote inclusive growth. However, less than two years into its rollout, economic monitoring agencies have raised concerns about its impact amid ongoing economic challenges.

A report released three weeks ago by the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) cited rising levies and inefficient resource allocation as factors undermining BETA’s effectiveness, noting an increasing tax burden on Kenyans. The report urged policymakers to balance tax strategies with economic activities to avoid overburdening citizens.

President Ruto’s administration has faced criticism for not yet delivering on promises to reduce taxes and make life more affordable for ordinary Kenyans.

During the event, UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar lauded Ambassador Zhou’s contributions to Kenya, describing him as a popular and influential figure whose impact will be felt for years. The farewell gathering was marked by nostalgia and gratitude, as UDA officials bid farewell to the envoy, who has been a prominent diplomatic presence in the country.

LABAN WANAMBISI

Laban Wanambisi, is a journalist, who specializes telling stories in a way that makes a difference in people's lives and the world.

