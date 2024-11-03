One Killed in Bandit Attack in Samburu County

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI,Kenya, Nov 3—One person was killed on Saturday when suspected Turkana bandits raided the Noltipo area of Samburu County, making off with 100 goats.

Police reported that the incident occurred around 3:00 PM when an unknown number of attackers struck the village while residents were grazing their livestock.

A swift response from a joint operation team, which included officers from Baragoi Police Station, Loruko Police Post, National Police Reservists, and community rangers, was initiated to pursue the attackers.

By approximately 4:50 PM, the team successfully intercepted the stolen goats in the Mbogor area of Loruko. “The bandits escaped after noticing they were being pursued and left the animals behind,” a police report obtained by Capital News stated.

During the theft, the bandits fatally shot a male Samburu adult named Ntinigwa Lepatoye. However, authorities were unable to retrieve his body due to the challenging terrain of the forest where the incident occurred. “Efforts to retrieve the body are still underway,” police said.

In response to the attack, police have intensified patrols in the area to deter further violence.

