Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

County News

One Killed in Bandit Attack in Samburu County

In response to the attack, police have intensified patrols in the area to deter further violence.

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya, Nov 3—One person was killed on Saturday when suspected Turkana bandits raided the Noltipo area of Samburu County, making off with 100 goats.

Police reported that the incident occurred around 3:00 PM when an unknown number of attackers struck the village while residents were grazing their livestock.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A swift response from a joint operation team, which included officers from Baragoi Police Station, Loruko Police Post, National Police Reservists, and community rangers, was initiated to pursue the attackers.

By approximately 4:50 PM, the team successfully intercepted the stolen goats in the Mbogor area of Loruko. “The bandits escaped after noticing they were being pursued and left the animals behind,” a police report obtained by Capital News stated.

During the theft, the bandits fatally shot a male Samburu adult named Ntinigwa Lepatoye. However, authorities were unable to retrieve his body due to the challenging terrain of the forest where the incident occurred. “Efforts to retrieve the body are still underway,” police said.

In response to the attack, police have intensified patrols in the area to deter further violence.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Top Chinese Communist Party Official Li Xi in Nairobi for Talks with President Ruto

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the Central Commission for...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki Urges KRA to Innovate for Easier, Transparent Tax Collection

He lauded the KRA's 2023/2024 accomplishments, which included exceeding targets with over eight million tax returns filed and onboarding 1.2 million new taxpayers.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Calls on Kenyans to Report Tax Evasion and Corruption

He also praised the over eight million Kenyans who met their tax obligations by June 30, surpassing targets by 26%. He acknowledged Lillian Nyawanda...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI Honoured for Excellence in Tax Enforcement and Recovery

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2—The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been honoured by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) for its exceptional contributions to tax...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

East African Detectives Complete Cybercrime Training in Nairobi to Tackle Online SGBV

The training at the Nairobi's National Criminal Investigations Academy (NCIA) brought together detectives from from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Seychelles.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan Police Complete Linguistic and Cultural Training Ahead of Haiti Deployment

Haiti has faced escalating violence since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021, displacing hundreds of thousands and destabilizing the nation.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Home Sweet Home: Gachagua breaks silence following Swearing-in of Kindiki as Deputy President

Home Sweet Home! Thanking God for the gift of my family.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto orders DCI to take decisive action against femicide

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 – President William Ruto has directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to take decisive action against criminals behind femicides...

2 days ago