Omtatah names 10-member team to evaluate State House prospects

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 — Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has formed a 10-member Presidential Exploratory Committee to assess the feasibility of his candidacy for the 2027 presidential elections.

Omtatah stated that the committee’s primary focus will be to engage with the public, gather input on pressing national challenges, and determine how to address these issues through bold and innovative leadership.

“The road ahead requires thoughtful preparation, and this exploratory phase is a crucial step in ensuring that our vision for the future aligns with the hopes and aspirations of Kenyans,” Omtatah said on Friday.

He explained that the decision was made after careful consideration and consultations with trusted advisers on how best to address the concerns raised by the public.

Omtatah pledged his commitment to listening, learning, and building a platform that reflects the values and priorities of Kenyans.

The Senator noted that the committee would serve for a maximum of 18 months from the date of its publication.

Omtatah tasked Mary Kathomi Riungu with organizing and coordinating the committee’s activities to ensure timely delivery of its objectives.

Charles Ole Kabaiku, who will also act as the Diaspora Coordinator, will deputize Riungu.

Strategists

Omtatah appointed David John Bwakali as the Political and Grassroots Strategist, responsible for providing insights into political trends, electoral dynamics, and strategic opportunities.

Victor Kipng’etich will serve as the Legal Adviser, Hanifa Adan as the Public Relations and Media Consultant, and Jude Ogulla as the Analytics Lead, focusing on conducting opinion polls and surveys.

The Senator appointed Purity Ndambuki and Emmanuel Baraka as Joint Secretaries.

Kevin Migwe Kimwatu will act as the committee’s spokesperson, while Eng. Julius Okara will offer guidance as a Patron.

Additional tasks assigned to the committee include strategic planning, developing an initial campaign strategy, drafting a high-level campaign roadmap with potential alliances and timelines, and identifying and recruiting key members of the campaign team, such as advisors, strategists, and operational staff.

In July, during a discussion on X, the Senator hinted at a potential presidential bid, citing ” the people’s call” rather than personal ambition.

