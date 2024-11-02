Oloo Aringo, Architect of the 8-4-4 Education System, Dies at 75

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 — Former Education Cabinet Minister Oloo Aringo is dead.

His demise was confirmed by Samwel Atandi, Member of Parliament for Alego Usonga. “I break the sad news of the sudden demise of Hon Oloo Aringo, former Cabinet Minister & MP for Alego Usonga. Hon Aringo passed on this evening at Aga Khan hospital in Nairobi,” Atandi stated.

Aringo, a prominent figure in Kenyan politics during the KANU era, represented the Alego Usonga constituency for 25 years. He is best known for introducing the defunct 8-4-4 education system, which has had a lasting impact on the country’s educational landscape. It was during his tenure as Minister for Education that the 8-4-4 system was implemented. Additionally, he oversaw the expansion of the Kenya Science Teachers’ College and the launch of the Kenya Technical Trainers’ College (KTTC) to address the needs of the emerging technical education system.

Aringo played a crucial role in presenting bills in Parliament that were enacted into law, transforming Moi, Maseno, and Egerton universities into public institutions. He also championed a government policy to establish institutes of technology through fundraising initiatives across the eight provinces: Nairobi, Rift Valley, Western, Nyanza, Central, Eastern, North Eastern, and Coast.

Beyond his role in education, Aringo held various ministerial positions during his 15-year tenure under President Daniel arap Moi, including Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Environment, Labour, Education, and finally, the Ministry of Employment. His significant contributions to government earned him the confidence of President Moi.

Aringo was an alumnus of Mbaga Primary School and St Mary’s School, Yala, where he briefly taught after graduating with a diploma from Siriba College in Kakamega District (now Kakamega County). He graduated from the University of Nairobi with a first-class bachelor’s degree in history, economics, and politics in 1969, later winning a Commonwealth scholarship to study for a master’s degree in international comparative education at Toronto University in Canada.

The Nyayo era politician passes away at 75 years.

About The Author