ODM conducts first grassroot polls under interim leader

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has commenced its first grassroots election in the absence of party leader Raila Odinga.

Odinga ceded the slot to Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o to focus to his candidacy for the AU Commission.

ODM members Wednesday head to polling stations to elect thirty officials, comprising ten mainstream officials, ten youth league officials, and ten women league officials.

The mainstream category includes a Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, Secretary, Organizing Secretary, Treasurer, Women Leader, Youth Leader, and three committee members.

For the women and youth league categories, positions include a Chairperson, Secretary, Organizing Secretary, and three committee members each.

The party said polling centres would open at 10am even as it warned against violence.

“Dear Party Members, let us avoid incidents of VIOLENCE. Let us maintain PEACE,” read a statement from the party.

Sh100 aspirant fee

To be eligible for the elections, every aspirant must pay Sh100 to participate in the exercise.

The party stated that members would vote through consensus, where members agree on this model and settle on it, or by a show of hands.

“The Presiding Officer will confirm party members by keying their Identity Card numbers into the system. Registered party members whose details are verified in the system will be eligible to vote. The exercise will [be] conducted by the Presiding Officers and will end at 2:00 pm,“ the statement added.

The Orange party has four tiers of delegates: polling station level, ward level, constituency (branch) level, and county level.

The ODM National Elections Coordinating Committee (NECC) Chairperson, Emily Awita, confirmed the party’s readiness and the measures put in place to ensure the exercise runs smoothly.

The ODM election boss also urged members to maintain peace and order during the exercise, which has previously been marred by chaos and violence, emphasizing the need for discipline.

ODM had initially postponed its grassroots elections in April, citing heavy rains that caused significant disruption in several parts of the country.

