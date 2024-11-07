Connect with us

November 4, 2024 | President Obama addresses a campaign rally in Wisconsin/Barack Obama

Politics

Obama congratulates Trump on his election victory, hails Kamala campaign

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 7 – Former United States President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama have congratulated US President-Elect Donald Trump on his election victory, emphasizing the importance of a peaceful transfer of power.

In a statement on Thursday, the Obamas acknowledged that the result was unexpected and expressed their pride in Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Governor Tim Walz.

They stated that living in a democracy requires understanding that one’s preferred outcome will not always prevail.

“Over the last few weeks and through Election Day, millions of Americans cast their votes—not just for president, but for leaders at every level. Now, the results are in, and we want to congratulate President Trump and Senator Vance on their victory,” the Obamas said.

“Michelle and I could not be prouder of Vice President Harris and Governor Walz—two extraordinary public servants who ran a remarkable campaign. We will always be grateful to the staff and volunteers who poured their heart and soul into electing public servants they truly believed in.”

‘Solvable’ challenges

The Obamas stressed the challenges the US has faced are solavable.

The former first family had endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and spent significant time supporting her on the campaign trail.

This comes after Donald Trump achieved one of the most extraordinary comebacks in U.S. political history, winning the 2024 presidential election to become the 47th President of the United States.

Trump’s victory marks the first time in over 130 years that a former president has returned to the White House for a nonconsecutive second term.

As Trump transitions back into office, attention will turn to how his administration will approach international relations, including its policy stance toward Africa.

Observers anticipate that his second tenure may present new opportunities for collaborative programs in sectors like digital technology, economic development, and regional stability.

