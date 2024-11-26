Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyong’o urges govt to continue developing L. Victoria infrastructure

Nyong’o stated that Lake Victoria has immense opportunity for trade and commerce but only if the government puts more investment in it.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 26 – Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o has called upon the national government to continue developing infrastructure in Lake Victoria to tap on its blue economy potential.

Nyong’o says the lake went lull with the collapse of the East African Community (EAC) in 1977.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Kisumu suffered economically,” said Nyong’o during the opening of the 4th AfSNET Conference in Kisumu.

The Conference is being attended by President William Ruto, who is set to open it officially.

Nyong’o says the former President Uhuru Kenyatta administration began reviving the port of Kisumu, with two ships now up and running.

“Several products are being ferried to the neighbouring countries using the lake,” he said.

However, Nyong’o says there are more opportunities in the water transport and blue economy that needs to be tapped further.

He told the President to help fish farmers acquire fiber boats to address the constant lake accidents that lead to deaths.

The Governor says the wooden boats are ancient and need to be replaced.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Our people are dying in the lake, the wooden boats must be get rid off of the lake,” he said.

He says Lake Victoria has immense opportunity for trade and commerce but only if the government puts more investments in it.

Nyong’o says the Conference is a good platform to showcase the potential of Lake Victoria.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity for Kisumu to shine on the global map, showcasing its investment potential and positioning itself as a hub for trade and sustainable development,” said Governor Nyong’o.

The summit which is expected to last until November 27, 2024, is poised to drive impactful conversations about advancing regional trade and creating opportunities for economic growth.

The conference organised by Afreximbank and the County Government of Kisumu, is being attended by a great number of people, including leaders and investors from across the continent

The Governor said that there is much more to expect from the summit apart from insights in strategy developments, lead generation and research.

About The Author

OJWANG JOE

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

House team to vet EACC CEO nominee Abdi Muhamud

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 26 -The National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee is set to consider the nomination of Abdi Ahmed Mohamud for the...

8 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court declines to stop Woodley Estate demolitions

Justice Mboya Ongutu said that the order sought by the petitioners has been overtaken by events as some houses have been brought down.

17 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt settles Sh3.7bn pending bills to health facilities

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 26 -The government through the Social Health Authority(SHA) has cleared Sh3.7 billion in pending bills owed to various health facilities. This...

25 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

JSC defends Draft Regulations on processing of petitions

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 26- The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has defended the draft regulations on the processing of petitions stating that Law Society of Kenya’s...

39 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police recover herds of goats, sheep stolen from Samburu ranch

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – Police have recovered 24 herds of goats and sheep that were stolen from a ranch in Old Bendera Hills,...

45 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KNH to dispose of 262 unclaimed bodies within 7 days

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – The Kenyatta National Hospital is set to dispose off 262 unclaimed bodies within 7 days. Through a notice on...

50 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC launch investigation into Sh2.6n fraud at JOOUST

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 26 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has launched a probe into a suspected fraud which saw Jaramogi Oginga Odinga...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

COG launches County Financial Management and Procedures Manual

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25 – The Council of Governors has launched the County Financial Management and Procedures Manual for County Health Spending Units to...

19 hours ago