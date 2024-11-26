Nyong’o urges govt to continue developing L. Victoria infrastructure

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 26 – Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o has called upon the national government to continue developing infrastructure in Lake Victoria to tap on its blue economy potential.

Nyong’o says the lake went lull with the collapse of the East African Community (EAC) in 1977.

“Kisumu suffered economically,” said Nyong’o during the opening of the 4th AfSNET Conference in Kisumu.

The Conference is being attended by President William Ruto, who is set to open it officially.

Nyong’o says the former President Uhuru Kenyatta administration began reviving the port of Kisumu, with two ships now up and running.

“Several products are being ferried to the neighbouring countries using the lake,” he said.

However, Nyong’o says there are more opportunities in the water transport and blue economy that needs to be tapped further.

He told the President to help fish farmers acquire fiber boats to address the constant lake accidents that lead to deaths.

The Governor says the wooden boats are ancient and need to be replaced.

“Our people are dying in the lake, the wooden boats must be get rid off of the lake,” he said.

He says Lake Victoria has immense opportunity for trade and commerce but only if the government puts more investments in it.

Nyong’o says the Conference is a good platform to showcase the potential of Lake Victoria.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity for Kisumu to shine on the global map, showcasing its investment potential and positioning itself as a hub for trade and sustainable development,” said Governor Nyong’o.

The summit which is expected to last until November 27, 2024, is poised to drive impactful conversations about advancing regional trade and creating opportunities for economic growth.

The conference organised by Afreximbank and the County Government of Kisumu, is being attended by a great number of people, including leaders and investors from across the continent

The Governor said that there is much more to expect from the summit apart from insights in strategy developments, lead generation and research.

