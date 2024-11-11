Nyeri PSV operators eject ‘traitorous’ MP over bus park relocation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya, Nov 11 — Nyeri Town MP Duncan Maina faced a hostile reception at the Nyeri Bus Park on Monday as angry matatu operators and touts chased him away, labeling him a “traitor.”

Drama unfolded as Maina visited the stage to express solidarity with the operators, defying an order to relocate to a newly designated stage by the Governor Mutahi Kahiga-led county administration.

However, sections of the crowd rebuffed him, saying they did not welcome a “traitor” among them.

At one point, his address was drowned out by shouting, with operators accusing him of betrayal due to his support of the recent impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Irate operators forced Maina to cut his speech short, departing with a small group of supporters as chants of “traitor” continued.

In his speech, Maina stated that he fully supports the operators pledging to advocate for their rights.

He argued the relocation would disrupt their operations and harm businesses in Nyeri town.

The operators had suspended services in protest against a Nyeri County directive ordering them to vacate three bus stages within Nyeri town and move to a newly built stage at the Asian Quarters.

They argue that the new stage is unsafe and inconvenient, likely leading to significant business losses as passengers may choose other locations.

The new Sh600 million bus park, funded by the World Bank under the Kenya Urban Support Program, can accommodate over 240 matatus.

