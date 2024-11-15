Nyeri court temporarily halts bus park relocation in urgent suit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya, Nov 15 — The Nyeri High Court has halted the relocation of matatu operators from three main stages in Nyeri to a newly constructed Sh600 million facility at Asian Quarters.

Nyeri High Court Judge Mogare Dennis Kizito issued conservatory orders stopping the move on Friday after matatu SACCOs filed a petition in court.

The county government, through Transport County Executive Abdi Hussein, had directed the operators to relocate to the new stage within seven days, citing congestion at the current bus parks.

The World Bank funded the costruction of the new modern stage, Nyeri’s flagship project, under the Kenya Urban Infrastructure Program.

However, SACCOs led by 2NK SACCO Chairman James Kahiro moved to court under a certificate of urgency, terming the relocation unfair.

Kahiro claimed that moving matatus to the new stage would negate the gains made over the past 50 years while operating from the three existing bus parks. Nyeri PSV operators eject ‘traitorous’ MP over bus park relocation

In his ruling, Justice Kizito stated that the seven-day notice for relocation failed to consider public interest, the smooth implementation of the policy, and its ramifications for all parties involved.

He said this justified issuing orders to preserve the status quo.

“In that regard, it is hereby directed that, pending further directions, I issue a conservatory order requiring the applicants not to relocate to the newly designated operating sites,” said Justice Kizito.

He clarified that the orders apply only to the SACCOs that moved to court.

The court will mention the matter on November 27.

