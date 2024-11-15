Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The court will mention the matter on November 27/FILE

County News

Nyeri court temporarily halts bus park relocation in urgent suit

Nyeri High Court Judge Mogare Dennis Kizito issued conservatory orders stopping the move on Friday after matatu SACCOs filed a petition in court.

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Nov 15 — The Nyeri High Court has halted the relocation of matatu operators from three main stages in Nyeri to a newly constructed Sh600 million facility at Asian Quarters.

Nyeri High Court Judge Mogare Dennis Kizito issued conservatory orders stopping the move on Friday after matatu SACCOs filed a petition in court.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The county government, through Transport County Executive Abdi Hussein, had directed the operators to relocate to the new stage within seven days, citing congestion at the current bus parks.

The World Bank funded the costruction of the new modern stage, Nyeri’s flagship project, under the Kenya Urban Infrastructure Program.

However, SACCOs led by 2NK SACCO Chairman James Kahiro moved to court under a certificate of urgency, terming the relocation unfair.

Kahiro claimed that moving matatus to the new stage would negate the gains made over the past 50 years while operating from the three existing bus parks.

Nyeri PSV operators eject ‘traitorous’ MP over bus park relocation

In his ruling, Justice Kizito stated that the seven-day notice for relocation failed to consider public interest, the smooth implementation of the policy, and its ramifications for all parties involved.

He said this justified issuing orders to preserve the status quo.

“In that regard, it is hereby directed that, pending further directions, I issue a conservatory order requiring the applicants not to relocate to the newly designated operating sites,” said Justice Kizito.

He clarified that the orders apply only to the SACCOs that moved to court.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The court will mention the matter on November 27.

About The Author

Josphat Mwangi

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Kagonye Secondary School sends students home after Saturday’s walkout

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Kagonye Mixed Secondary School in Nyeri has sent 384 students’ home, following a walkout staged early Saturday morning. The...

September 2, 2024

County News

Students stage midnight walkout from mixed school in Nyeri

Following the walkout, 58 out of the 433 students at the institution were unaccounted for when the school conducted a roll call.

August 31, 2024

County News

Property of unknown value destroyed in Othaya Boys High School unrest

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 — Significant damage was reported at Othaya Boys High School in Nyeri on Thursday night following a student strike. Police...

August 30, 2024

County News

Pupil among 8 injured in Karatina’s Nane Nane protest contesting Ruto’s Cabinet

Those admitted include two victims in critical condition. The two had gun wounds on the abdomen and the chest.

August 9, 2024

Africa

World Bank pledges 100 mln USD to digitize Zambia

LUSAKA, July 20 (Xinhua) — The World Bank on Friday pledged 100 million U.S. dollars to help Zambia speed up its digital infrastructure and...

July 21, 2024

County News

Family demands probe as missing 13-year-old girl found raped, murdered

Stella Wambui is believed to have been waylaid by an unknown assailant as she headed back home from a party at her grandparents' home...

April 2, 2024

County News

Angry residents storm govt store, destroy Sh4mn worth of alcohol exhibits

Wamumbi said he is ready to face alcohol manufacturers in legal battles due to his actions saying he will not sit and watch his...

February 27, 2024

County News

We want guaranteed minimum return now, Nyeri farmers tell Ruto minister

The farmers joined by local leaders said it was time the Kenya Kwanza administration delivered on its promise to reward them for turning out...

January 11, 2024