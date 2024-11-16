Connect with us

Nyandarua MCAs disown impeachment Motion against Governor

Published

NYANDARUA, Kenya, Nov 16 – A section of Members of County Assembly of Nyandarua have distanced themselves from the purported and much publicized impeachment motion of Governor Moses Badilisha.

The MCAs have termed the notice of motion as misplaced and that it fails to meet the right procedures.

Led by Majority Leader Mwangi Nyagah na his Minority leader counterpart Mwangi Gichuki, the MCAs said they were yet to receive the notice of motion to impeach governor Badilisha as it is the procedure and hence adviced residents to treat it as a mere propaganda and a hearsay.

While speaking to Press after a day-long indoor meeting at the County Assembly Chambers, the duo observed that MCAs were focused on addressing critical challenges facing local residents as is their mandate and hence they were not ready for such a debate.

The notice of motion to impeach Governor Badilisha is being prepared by Milangine MCA Samwel Mathu who is citing serious allegations against the Governor.

Their sentiments were echoed by Shamata Ward MCA Reuben Gitau who observed that Kenyans were now tired of impeachments of elected leaders.

He noted that Kenyans were only waiting for the impeachment of political sell pouts especially on ouster of both National and local leaders.

In the notice of Special Motion, the MCA who also serves as the Vice Chairman of the County Assembly Service Board, the MCA notes that the governor has committed gross violation of the Constitution or any other Law pursuant to Article 181 (1) (a) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

He says the governor has interfered with the recruitment and deployment of county staffs against the law, noting that It is Common knowledge that Partisan Staff as provided for by SRC to facilitate the operations in the Office of the Governor, are not subjected to any Competitive Recruitment Process; whereas, the Station Revenue Heads / Officers are competitively Recruited within the County Public Service and with Clear Qualifications, Terms and Conditions of Service. He adds that the Governor has Illegally Hired Staff (including Retired Servants), that Continue to Draw Salaries from the County Funds without going through the Legal Processes and hence Leading to Bloated Wage Bill that eats into the Development Expenditures. This affects and reduces the services expected to trickle down to the Public.

