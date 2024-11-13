Nyandarua MCA seeking impeachment of Governor Badilisha

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 13 – A notice of motion seeking to impeach Nyandarua Governor Moses Badilisha has formally been tabled at the county assembly.

The motion was tabled by Mirangine Ward Member of the County Assembly(MCA) Samuel Mathu Wainaina.

In his motion MCA Wainana cited 3 reasons including, Gross Violation of the Constitution, Corruption and Abuse of Office as legal grounds for governor Kiarie removal from office through the Impeachment.

MCA Wainana claimed that the governor through the County Executive Member for Finance, Economic Planning and ICT, allowed and oversaw the Deployment and Placement of the Governor’s Service Delivery Unit (GSDU) Officers Partisan Staff to subsequently head the Seven Revenue Stations in the County against the Law.

“It cannot be that politically handpicked officers can be used as Station Revenue Heads. These officers have no structural / contractual relationship with the County Public Service. This can only be ill plans to defraud and misappropriate Revenues at Source and thereby negatively affecting service delivery to the Public of Nyandarua County,” he stated.

The Mirangine Ward Member of the County Assembly further accused Kiarie of approving illegal terminations of some of the county Staff leading to expensive Litigations in Courts.

He said that the governor, being the Chairman of the County Executive, went against the Labour Laws and terminated the Services of the County Staff as well as Illegally Hiring Staff including Retired Servants without going through the Legal Processes.

“On or about October / November, 2022, the Governor, knowingly, Nominated and Appointed Mr. KK Mburu Kinyanjui Stephen as a Member of the County Executive Committee without the Educational Requirement of being, at Least a Holder of a First Degree from a University recognized in Kenya,” he stated.

He added that the governor on his part failed to undertake due diligence on some of the County Executive Committee Members (CECMs) before their nomination.

MCA Wainana asserted that the governor Kiarie on several occasions engaged in some criminal and corruption activities demanding for Money from some of the County Suppliers and Service Providers in exchange of payment for Supplies and Services offered to the County.

The Mirangine ward MCA further accused the governor of illegally leasing his office Space in Nairobi and making illegal payments to a construction company associated with him to undertake construction works of a Pack House at Ol’Kalou.

“It is very unfortunate that the County Governor could actually go this low. Mr. Moses Kiarie has demeaned the Office the Governor and has not held it with the respect it deserves,” he said adding “the Company did not undertake the works Satisfactorily as the County Public Works did not certify some works for payment for falling short of Kenya Building Code and Standards.”

