President William Ruto presents a prestigious award to Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir and NTSA Director General George Njao on November 28, 2024, at KICC, Nairobi, in recognition of NTSA's exemplary efforts in digitizing services, enhancing efficiency, and boosting government revenue.

NTSA Honored for Digital Transformation, Boosting Public Sector Efficiency

President Ruto lauded NTSA for its innovative approach, emphasizing the role of technology in improving public service delivery.

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 28 — The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has been recognized with a presidential award for strides in digitizing services, significantly enhancing efficiency in the public sector and increasing government revenue.

The Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Davis Chirchir, and NTSA Director General George Njao received the award from President William Ruto during a ceremony at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi on Thursday.

The event marked the first anniversary of the eCitizen platform and the launch of Kenya’s 3rd Generation National Identity Card.

Transforming Service Delivery
NTSA’s move to digitize its operations has transformed service delivery in Kenya’s transport sector.

The authority has made all its services accessible online, allowing Kenyans to renew driving licenses for boda bodas, public service vehicles (PSVs), and private vehicles, obtain logbooks and facilitate motor vehicle buying and selling as well as book and pay for motor vehicle inspections.

Since migrating to the eCitizen platform earlier this year, NTSA has facilitated over 21.8 million transactions, streamlining processes and reducing physical queues at government offices.

President Ruto Commends NTSA’s Efficiency
President Ruto lauded NTSA for its innovative approach, emphasizing the role of technology in improving public service delivery. “NTSA’s digitization efforts are a testament to how technology can simplify lives, enhance transparency, and boost government revenue,” said Ruto.

The integration of NTSA’s services with the eCitizen platform has also strengthened the regulatory framework in the transport sector, making compliance easier for Kenyans while fostering accountability.

Future Prospects
The recognition comes as NTSA continues to explore additional ways to leverage technology in enhancing road safety and transport management. The authority’s digital transformation aligns with the government’s broader agenda to digitize all public services and promote a paperless economy.

