NPS, Africa International University Launch Psychosocial Support Program to tackle mental health day in officers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 —The National Police Service(NPS) launched a new Psychosocial Support Training Program in a move towards addressing mental health challenges affecting police officers in the country.

The program developed in collaboration with Africa International University and supported by the Disability Mainstreaming Foundation of Kenya (DMF-Kenya), is designed to improve mental health awareness and provide officers with the tools needed to manage stress and trauma effectively.

Speaking during the launch at the Africa International University, in Karen The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja highlighted the critical importance of tackling mental health within the police force.

He emphasized that while policing is a noble profession, it exposes officers to traumatic experiences, from violent crime scenes to accidents, which often lead to long-term psychological trauma.

“Police officers worldwide tend to suffer from mental health challenges at a higher rate than the general public. Studies have shown that law enforcement officers are at greater risk of depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and even suicide,” Kanja noted.

He also touched on a trend affecting both the police and the wider public—the increasing rates of substance abuse.

“The abuse of drugs such as bhang, heroin, and illicit brews is contributing to mental illness and criminal behavior. Tragically, many officers shy away from seeking mental health support, often delaying critical interventions,” Kanja said.

As part of efforts to address these challenges, IG Kanja said that the NPS has implemented a multi-pronged approach.

The establishment of the Directorate of Chaplaincy and Counseling is one such initiative, providing counseling and psychosocial support services to officers.

Additionally, the IG said that partnerships with medical institutions and the provision of medical cover allow officers to access vital mental health services.

The police chief noted that addressing mental health issues affecting officers will also contribute to better service delivery to the members of the public.

“Transforming our police stations into centers of excellence is a central agenda of my leadership,” Kanja explained.

“However, this transformation cannot succeed without addressing the mental well-being of our officers. We need a mentally stable workforce to deliver quality service to the public.”

Kanja stressed the importance of evidence-based research in shaping policies related to mental health within the police service.

He also emphasized the need for broader community involvement in tackling mental health issues.

“This initiative cannot be left to the police alone. We need the support of development partners, academic institutions, hospitals, and the community at large to make a lasting impact,” he said.

One of the key challenges identified during the event was the stigmatization of mental illness. Kanja urged all sectors of society, including the police force, to challenge misconceptions and stereotypes about mental health.

“Creating awareness and providing a supportive environment where individuals feel comfortable seeking help is vital in overcoming the stigma associated with mental illness,” he stated.

The IG reiterated the NPS’s commitment to continued collaboration with mental health experts, academic institutions, and development partners.

The event was attended by senior police officers, including Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service, Eliud Lagat, Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service, Gilbert Masengeli, and the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mohamed Amin.

Also in attendance were representatives from Africa International University, led by the Vice Chancellor, Rev. Dr. Nelson Makanda, and faculty members.

