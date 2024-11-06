Nigeria’s army chief dies age 56

Nigeria’s army chief General Taoreed Lagbaja has died after a “period of illness” aged 56, President Bola Tinubu has announced.
He died on Tuesday night in Lagos. The exact details of his illness were not shared.
In a statement shared on X by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu expressed his “heartfelt condolences” to Gen Lagbaja’s family.
“President Tinubu wishes Lt. General Lagbaja eternal peace and honors his significant contributions to the nation,” the statement read.
His passing marks a significant loss for the Nigerian Armed Forces, where he “played pivotal roles in numerous internal security operations”, it said.
Gen Lagbaja is survived by his wife, Mariya, and their two children.