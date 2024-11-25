Connect with us

A group of protestors arrives at the National Police Service headquarters in Nairobi to present a petition on the assault of a female motorist by a gang of boda boda riders on Friday

NATIONAL NEWS

NGEC calls for stronger multi-sectoral response to combat GBV in Kenya

The appeal comes as the world marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25 –The National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) has called for reinforced multi-sectoral efforts to address Gender-Based Violence (GBV) across national and county levels.

Speaking at the launch of the 16 Days of Activism Against GBV campaign, NGEC emphasized the importance of collaborative action involving the private sector, communities, and stakeholders to combat the persistent issue of GBV in Kenya.

While acknowledging Kenya’s progress in legal and policy reforms, NGEC identified enduring challenges that hinder the eradication of GBV.

These include entrenched cultural practices, technology-facilitated violence, and gaps in prevention and response mechanisms.

“More resources are needed to sustain the momentum we aim to establish this November,” said NGEC’s Acting Chairperson, Thomas Koyier. “The country has an opportunity to focus on priority actions, including strengthening multi-sectoral responses to GBV at all levels.”

Koyier pointed out the role of the private sector and communities in offering practical, immediate solutions that could reduce GBV prevalence while safeguarding previous gains.

This year’s campaign theme, “Towards Beijing +30: UNiTE to End Violence Against Women and Girls,” aligns with the Beijing Platform for Action’s goals and highlights the need to review its implementation and commitments outlined in the accompanying Political Declaration.

NGEC also called for enhanced legislative measures to deter GBV, emphasizing the importance of swift justice and the comprehensive implementation of existing GBV laws and policies.

The Commission proposed the establishment of safe spaces, POLICARE units, and recovery centers to support survivors of GBV, including men, boys, and gender-diverse persons.

Raising concerns about the rise of technology facilitated GBV, NGEC noted that digital platforms have become a significant source of harassment, exploitation, and abuse.

It recommended investments in artificial intelligence tools and stricter digital governance policies to counter these threats.

NGEC expressed alarm over recurring cases of femicide and other forms of GBV, such as workplace sexual harassment, domestic violence, and female genital mutilation. It called for a renewed commitment from all sectors of society to eliminate these violations.

The 16 Days of Activism, running from November 25 to December 10, provides a global platform to amplify voices against GBV and mobilize action for a gender-equal society.

